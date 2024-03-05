Ghana-Canada Enhance Bilateral Ties: Focus on Extractive Sector Investments at Toronto Seminar

At the forefront of fostering stronger bilateral and trade relations between Ghana and Canada, Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, spotlighted the pivotal role of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business during his address at the 25th annual African Mining Breakfast and the 22nd annual Investing in African Mining Seminar held in Toronto, Canada, on March 5, 2024. Jinapor highlighted the historical bonds between the two nations and urged for an intensified collaboration in investment within Ghana's extractive sector, marking a renewed commitment to mutual growth and prosperity.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties Through Investment

Jinapor's speech at the seminar underscored the significance of the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Canada, emphasizing the extractive industry's role in fostering economic development. He portrayed the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and the seminar as crucial platforms for promoting investment in Ghana’s mining sector. By leveraging these cordial relations, Jinapor advocated for enhanced business and trade between Canada and African countries, with a particular focus on the extractive sector's potential to generate substantial returns for its stakeholders.

Ghana's Welcoming Investment Climate

In an effort to attract investors to Ghana's thriving extractive industry, Jinapor detailed the various components of the Ghanaian mining architecture, including its policy, legislative, institutional, and fiscal frameworks. He highlighted Ghana's position as a beacon of democracy in Africa and its pivotal role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), creating a common market with over 1.2 billion people. This, combined with Africa's rich mineral endowment, positions the continent uniquely on the path towards green energy, further enhancing its attractiveness to investors.

Jinapor also elaborated on Ghana's tripartite mineral harnessing policy aimed at diversifying the mineral resource base, promoting beneficiation and value addition, and enhancing local content and participation. These policies, under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, are designed to ensure equitable benefits for the people of Ghana and investors alike.

Global Recognition and Call for Investment

The keynote address by Mr. Peter Marrone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allied Gold Corporation, underscored the significance of investing in Africa’s mining sector, acknowledging Africa's youthful demographic and its potential for economic growth. Marrone urged African governments to create conducive environments for investment, emphasizing the continent's attractiveness to global investors. His remarks stressed the importance of competitive policies to maintain investor interest and the crucial role of mining in offering substantial benefits across the board.

As the seminar concluded, the renewed commitment to strengthening Ghana-Canada bilateral relations through investment in the extractive sector was evident. This collaboration not only promises to enhance economic prosperity for both nations but also sets a precedent for responsible and sustainable mining practices worldwide. Reflecting on these developments, it becomes clear that the path towards a mutually beneficial relationship in mining and beyond is not just possible but essential for the future growth of both Ghana and Canada.