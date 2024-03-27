Xenophobia in Germany's East Affects Foreign Worker Retention Amid Skill Shortage

Several German companies, particularly in the eastern regions, are struggling to retain skilled foreign workers due to rising anti-immigrant sentiment fueled by far-right political parties. Manager Joerg Engelmann, from a chemical engineering company in Chemnitz, reports losing foreign employees to racial slurs and exclusion, highlighting a broader issue that clashes with Germany's need for skilled labor amidst a predicted shortage of 7 million workers by 2035.

Advertisment

Rising Xenophobia Challenges Integration Efforts

Companies like CAC Engineering GmbH have experienced a tangible loss of foreign talent, with about five of their 40 international staff members leaving due to discrimination in the past year. Despite efforts to facilitate integration through housing, language, and cultural orientation, the hostile climate, especially in Eastern Germany, remains a formidable barrier. Chemnitz, a focal point for anti-immigrant sentiment since riots in 2018, showcases the uphill battle for both companies and foreign workers aiming to contribute to the German economy.

Political Climate Fuels Discrimination

Advertisment

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's influence is notable in regions like Saxony, where Chemnitz is located. With the party advocating for stringent immigration controls and gaining traction in opinion polls, incidents of xenophobia have become more frequent, affecting the daily lives of immigrants and the operational realities of businesses. The local and national political discourse around immigration, including controversial proposals and statements by AfD officials, exacerbates tensions and hinders efforts to attract and retain essential foreign talent.

Implications for Germany's Economic Future

The clash between the rising xenophobic sentiment and the acute need for skilled workers poses a significant challenge for Germany's economic future. As companies struggle to fill skill gaps, the broader implications for industry competitiveness and innovation are concerning. The situation calls for a delicate balance between addressing legitimate security and integration concerns and fostering an inclusive, welcoming environment for the foreign talent critical to Germany's economic vitality.