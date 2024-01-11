en English
Energy

Will Germany’s €7.55 Billion Investment Fill its Energy Gap?

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Germany has announced its intention to invest €7.55 billion ($8.3 billion) in the construction of new gas-fired power plants, a move that forms part of a larger strategy to address the nation’s energy needs. These upcoming power plants are designed to be convertible to hydrogen in the future. However, this investment falls significantly short of the estimated €60 billion necessary to bring this prodigious project to fruition.

Investment: A Drop in the Ocean?

The funding decision has been detailed in the Finance Ministry’s draft budget plan, which is slated for discussion by the parliament’s budget committee on January 18, with an anticipated vote later in the same month. Yet, the execution of the funding will be postponed, with the start date pushed to 2028, two years beyond the initial schedule. This delay may trigger disappointment among the country’s industrial sectors and climate experts who have been keenly observing how Germany intends to fill its looming energy gap.

Future Energy: A Hydrogen Horizon

The German government’s funding plan is not merely a financial calculation but a strategic move. It is banking on the assumption that hydrogen will become cheaper over time, thus making the conversion of these gas-fired power plants to hydrogen a viable and cost-effective solution. This is part of a broader push to make the country’s electricity supply almost entirely based on renewable energy and fuels by 2035. This ambitious objective also depends on the successful exit from coal, which is planned to occur before the country’s scheduled 2024 tenders for hydrogen-ready gas power plants.

Global Implications

While Germany grapples with its energy future, the world watches with baited breath. This mega project has far-reaching implications, not only for Germany but for the entire world. It signals a shift in the global energy landscape, and the potential for renewable energy to power the future. It also raises questions about the feasibility of such large-scale energy transitions, and whether other nations can follow suit. As Germany takes this sizable leap, the world will be watching, waiting to see if it lands successfully or stumbles along the way.

Energy Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

