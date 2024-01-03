Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital Acquire Zeaborn Ship Management: A Strategic Move to Bolster Joint Venture

In a strategic move to bolster their existing joint venture, Singapore-based ship management service provider, Wilhelmsen Ship Management, and Hamburg-based asset manager, MPC Capital, have announced their agreement to acquire Zeaborn Ship Management. The Hamburg-based company, which has a diverse fleet of approximately 100 vessels, is known for its significant presence in the global shipping industry. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to approval from antitrust authorities.

Strengthening the Partnerships

The acquisition is designed to solidify the partnership between Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital in their joint venture, Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management, and the tanker management division, Barber Ship Management. The integration of Zeaborn into this existing partnership is an intentional move to establish a leading center for third-party ship management in Hamburg.

Post-Acquisition Operations

Following the acquisition, the joint operations will maintain the brand names Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel and Barber. The co-led management by Managing Directors Dr. Michael Silies and Michael Brandhoff will oversee the combined activities managing over 150 vessels from their base in Hamburg. This expansion will significantly boost their service offerings and market position.

Commitment to Market Consolidation

Carl Schou, CEO of Wilhelmsen Ship Management, and Ulf Hollander, CEO of MPC Capital, expressed their enthusiasm for the expansion. Both highlighted their commitment to market consolidation, and their support for Hamburg as a key hub for ship management. This acquisition is not just a business transaction, but a strategic move towards strengthening Hamburg’s role in the global shipping industry.