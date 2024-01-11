Vonovia SE Makes Strategic Move with Inaugural Bond in GBP

On January 11, 2024, Europe's leading private residential real estate company, Vonovia SE, made a strategic move to diversify its financial portfolio with the issuance of its inaugural bond in pounds sterling on the UK financial market. The bond, bearing a generous 12-year term, is unsecured and amounts to a volume of GBP 400 million. After a cross currency swap, this equates to around EUR 465 million, with a coupon of 4.5% EUR. In a show of remarkable financial prowess, the offering was highly successful, being oversubscribed by 8.3 times and reaching an order book peak of GBP 3.45 billion. This marked it as the largest cross-sector corporate order book in GBP since June 2020.

Strategic Financial Move

According to Vonovia's CFO, Philip Grosse, the company is capitalizing on favorable market conditions and attractive interest rates to issue financial bonds. Grosse stated, 'The high demand is evidence of our excellent access to the international capital market and that the timing is favorable to return to the bond market.' This bond issuance is part of a strategic move by Vonovia to transition from a focus on secured borrowings in 2023 and to secure additional liquidity for repaying loans due from 2025 onwards.

Vonovia's Position in the Market

Vonovia, managing around 548,000 residential units in Germany, Sweden, and Austria, with a portfolio valued at approximately € 88.7 billion, is a game-changer in the real estate industry. The company's vision revolves around providing affordable and livable homes, making it a leader in its field. Vonovia's impressive performance extends to its listings on several prominent indices, including the DAX.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release issued by the company clarifies that the information provided is for informational purposes only and contains forward-looking statements. These are based on current business plans and assumptions, which inherently involve risks and uncertainties. The company's strategic move to diversify its financial portfolio through the bond issuance underscores its robust position in the market and its commitment to sustainable growth.