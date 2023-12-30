en English
Automotive

Volkswagen’s ‘Burning Platform’: A Warning Signal for the German Auto Industry

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:47 am EST
In a dramatic statement that echoes the cautionary tale of Nokia’s downfall, Volkswagen’s (VW) brand head, Thomas Schäfer, has raised the alarm about the company’s future. Drawing parallels with Nokia’s infamous 2011 ‘burning platform’ memo, Schäfer pointed out the myriad challenges that VW has to navigate, including steep operational costs, dwindling demand, and escalating competition.

High Stakes for VW and Beyond

This precarious situation has implications far beyond VW. The automotive behemoth is part of a parent group that encompasses nine other brands, all of which could be adversely impacted by VW’s potential failure. Moreover, as a crucial pillar of Europe’s largest economy, the German automotive industry’s stability is also at stake. The specter of Nokia’s mobile-phone division, which collapsed after a similar warning and was ultimately acquired and discontinued by Microsoft, looms in the background. The ripple effects of a similar catastrophe for VW would be severe, touching countless stakeholders and possibly shaking the economic equilibrium of Germany and Europe.

The Broader Context: Economics and Environment

The precariousness of VW’s predicament is set against a broader backdrop of discussions on striking a balance between economic growth and environmental concerns. The Biden administration, in particular, is wrestling with this delicate equilibrium. At the same time, China is nurturing a regulated yet burgeoning digital economy with high ambitions in the realm of artificial intelligence.

VW’s Struggle in the Electric Vehicle Market

Key among VW’s challenges is its battle to secure a foothold in the electric vehicle (EV) market, where it faces stiff competition from Tesla and other auto manufacturers. VW’s order intake for EVs in Europe has declined, and the company’s slow rollout of electric vehicles has come under fire. The company’s recent quarterly report mirrors this bleak picture of the EV market, with consumers retreating from purchases due to high inflation. Both car manufacturers and analysts have been cautioning about the unexpected development of demand for electric vehicles.

Automotive Business Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

