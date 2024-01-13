Volkswagen Brings AI and Traditional Controls to the Forefront at CES 2024

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Volkswagen, the German automaker, dazzled audiences with a range of technological innovations. Volkswagen’s showcase included the integration of ChatGPT into its MEB and MQB Evo platform vehicles as a standard feature, an unprecedented move in the industry. The integration of this artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot into Volkswagen’s IDA voice assistant, in collaboration with Cerene Inc., promises a seamless user experience, giving drivers the ability to control various functions through voice commands, extending control beyond infotainment, navigation, and air conditioning.

Volkswagen’s AI Integration: A Step Forward or a Hiccup?

During a live demo, Volkswagen’s in-car voice assistant, Ida, was asked to render its opinion of the greatest automaker in the world, which revealed notable hiccups. Interestingly, ChatGPT didn’t rank Volkswagen at the top, highlighting the challenges inherent in integrating AI technology into vehicles. Despite this, Volkswagen’s commitment to delivering a user-friendly and secure driving experience remains evident.

Return to Traditional Controls with the Golf GTI 8.5 Prototype

Another key moment of Volkswagen’s showcase at CES 2024 was the unveiling of the camouflaged VW Golf GTI 8.5 prototype. This model marks a departure from the touch-only interface trend, reintroducing physical controls on the steering wheel. Notably, Volkswagen chose to showcase an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, even as electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain market share.

The ID. Sprint Concept: An Affordable, Sporty EV Coupe

Volkswagen also spotlighted a concept named ID. Sprint, designed by recent intern Naoto Kobayashi. Endorsed by Volkswagen’s Head of Design, Andreas Mindt, this concept proposes an affordable, sporty EV coupe aimed at attracting a younger demographic. The ID. Sprint suggests the use of APP 550 traction motors for an all-wheel-drive configuration that could rival Tesla’s offerings, adding a performance-oriented vehicle to Volkswagen’s EV lineup.

In conclusion, CES 2024 served as the stage for Volkswagen to demonstrate its commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into its vehicles, while also highlighting the challenges that come with it. The unveiling of the Golf GTI 8.5 prototype and the ID. Sprint concept signal Volkswagen’s intent to cater to a wide range of customer preferences, hinting at an exciting future for the automaker.