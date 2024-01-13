en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Volkswagen Brings AI and Traditional Controls to the Forefront at CES 2024

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:32 pm EST
Volkswagen Brings AI and Traditional Controls to the Forefront at CES 2024

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Volkswagen, the German automaker, dazzled audiences with a range of technological innovations. Volkswagen’s showcase included the integration of ChatGPT into its MEB and MQB Evo platform vehicles as a standard feature, an unprecedented move in the industry. The integration of this artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot into Volkswagen’s IDA voice assistant, in collaboration with Cerene Inc., promises a seamless user experience, giving drivers the ability to control various functions through voice commands, extending control beyond infotainment, navigation, and air conditioning.

Volkswagen’s AI Integration: A Step Forward or a Hiccup?

During a live demo, Volkswagen’s in-car voice assistant, Ida, was asked to render its opinion of the greatest automaker in the world, which revealed notable hiccups. Interestingly, ChatGPT didn’t rank Volkswagen at the top, highlighting the challenges inherent in integrating AI technology into vehicles. Despite this, Volkswagen’s commitment to delivering a user-friendly and secure driving experience remains evident.

Return to Traditional Controls with the Golf GTI 8.5 Prototype

Another key moment of Volkswagen’s showcase at CES 2024 was the unveiling of the camouflaged VW Golf GTI 8.5 prototype. This model marks a departure from the touch-only interface trend, reintroducing physical controls on the steering wheel. Notably, Volkswagen chose to showcase an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, even as electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain market share.

The ID. Sprint Concept: An Affordable, Sporty EV Coupe

Volkswagen also spotlighted a concept named ID. Sprint, designed by recent intern Naoto Kobayashi. Endorsed by Volkswagen’s Head of Design, Andreas Mindt, this concept proposes an affordable, sporty EV coupe aimed at attracting a younger demographic. The ID. Sprint suggests the use of APP 550 traction motors for an all-wheel-drive configuration that could rival Tesla’s offerings, adding a performance-oriented vehicle to Volkswagen’s EV lineup.

In conclusion, CES 2024 served as the stage for Volkswagen to demonstrate its commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into its vehicles, while also highlighting the challenges that come with it. The unveiling of the Golf GTI 8.5 prototype and the ID. Sprint concept signal Volkswagen’s intent to cater to a wide range of customer preferences, hinting at an exciting future for the automaker.

0
Automotive Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
4 mins ago
Toyota Expands Recall Over Safety Concerns Involving Airbag Deployment
In a significant safety-related development, automotive giant Toyota has broadened its recall to cover an estimated 153,000 vehicles. The recall is necessitated by a potentially hazardous issue concerning the spiral cable assembly situated in the steering column. This defect could potentially obstruct the correct deployment of the airbag in the event of a collision. Understanding
Toyota Expands Recall Over Safety Concerns Involving Airbag Deployment
Discover Top SUVs in the $16,000 Price Range with 9News
56 mins ago
Discover Top SUVs in the $16,000 Price Range with 9News
Revolutionizing Gaming on the Move: Afeela Electric Vehicle with PlayStation 5 Remote Play
1 hour ago
Revolutionizing Gaming on the Move: Afeela Electric Vehicle with PlayStation 5 Remote Play
Gordon Fischer's Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens: A Testament to Passion and Precision
18 mins ago
Gordon Fischer's Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens: A Testament to Passion and Precision
Ferrari's XX Program Evolution: Shift Signaled with Road-Legal SF90 XX
22 mins ago
Ferrari's XX Program Evolution: Shift Signaled with Road-Legal SF90 XX
Tesla's New Software Update Enhances Navigation and Autonomy
28 mins ago
Tesla's New Software Update Enhances Navigation and Autonomy
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
29 seconds
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match
1 min
Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match
X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors
2 mins
X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors
Penn State Freshmen Wrestlers Prepare for Big Ten Debut
2 mins
Penn State Freshmen Wrestlers Prepare for Big Ten Debut
Global Economic Recovery in 2024: Challenges and Prospects Amid Austerity and Reform
2 mins
Global Economic Recovery in 2024: Challenges and Prospects Amid Austerity and Reform
Stabbing Incident in Hamilton: An Investigation Underway
2 mins
Stabbing Incident in Hamilton: An Investigation Underway
Punjab University Students Triumph in National Athletics Championships
2 mins
Punjab University Students Triumph in National Athletics Championships
Kit Harington Discloses ADHD Diagnosis Amid Rehab and Shares Insights into 'Game of Thrones'
5 mins
Kit Harington Discloses ADHD Diagnosis Amid Rehab and Shares Insights into 'Game of Thrones'
Jerod Mayo: The Youngest Head Coach in NFL
5 mins
Jerod Mayo: The Youngest Head Coach in NFL
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app