VIRTUS Data Centres Appoints Michael Dada as Managing Director: A Move Towards European Expansion

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Group's subsidiary, VIRTUS Data Centres, has initiated its European expansion strategy by appointing Michael Dada as the Managing Director for its operations in Germany. Dada took the helm in January 2024, bringing with him a wealth of experience in data centre management and operations.

A Strategic Move in European Expansion

The appointment of Dada comes alongside the development of the Wustermark Data Centre Campus and the expansion of the VIRTUS Marienpark Campus. These expansion efforts underline VIRTUS' commitment to strengthen its presence in Europe and provide cutting-edge data centre solutions that meet the rising demands of high-capacity computing and advanced data processing.

Michael Dada: An Experienced Leader

Dada will oversee all aspects of the business in Germany, including expansions, sales, data centre design, construction, and operations. Prior to VIRTUS, Dada contributed significantly to the establishment and growth of data centre consultancy services in Germany for CBRE. He is a holder of both a Master's Degree in Geography and an MBA from German universities. His vision is to deliver sustainable and resilient data centre solutions, tailored to the evolving needs of the industry.

Leveraging Growth of AI

With the growth of AI expected to outpace that of cloud computing, VIRTUS aims to capitalize on this trend to innovate within the data centre industry. The company's focus is not only on expansion but also on contributing to the digital transformation of businesses by providing robust and future-proof infrastructure solutions. As Managing Director, Dada's focus will align with this vision, driving the company forward in providing sustainable and resilient data centre solutions to meet the changing demands of the industry.