Business

VDWF: An Impressive Milestone in Tool and Mould Making Industry

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
VDWF: An Impressive Milestone in Tool and Mould Making Industry

The Verband Deutscher Werkzeug- und Formenbauer (VDWF), a leading network in the tool and mould making industry of Germany, has achieved a significant milestone as it steps into the new year. The association now boasts a membership of over 500 companies, with 15 new firms joining in December 2023 alone, a surge the managing director, Ralf Dürrwächter, has aptly referred to as a “year-end rally”.

VDWF: A Growing European Network

With this growth, VDWF has established itself as the largest European network in its sector. It continues to draw companies from various regions of Germany, underlining the role of collaboration in the industry, more so in the face of recent challenges. The 500th member to join the network was Wolpert Modell- und Formenbau, a company based in Bretzfeld, near Heilbronn.

Increasing Online Presence

VDWF’s expansion is not merely confined to its physical membership. Digitally, the association has been garnering attention as well, hitting 8,000 followers on LinkedIn by the close of 2023. This indicates a growing digital engagement and an expanding reach.

Looking Ahead: Innovation and Collaboration

As we move into 2024, VDWF has set its sights on nurturing innovative ideas and projects. Dürrwächter, expressing optimism, anticipates inspiring exchanges and initiatives from the network’s diverse and dynamic membership.

Meanwhile, the EMO Hannover 2023 trade fair shone a spotlight on significant topics such as automated production, sustainability, and machine networking. These discussions were set against the backdrop of a skilled worker shortage in the metal industry. Several tooling industry leaders, including DMG MORI, Heller, INDEX, WFL, Grob Werke, and ANCA, showcased their latest innovations in machine tools and automation solutions.

0
Business Europe Germany
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

