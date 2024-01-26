Unseen Holocaust Photos from Breslau Unveiled on Holocaust Remembrance Day

In a significant historical revelation, a set of previously unseen photographs documenting the expulsion of Jews from Breslau, Germany, during the Holocaust has been discovered in a German archive. The photographs, now revealed for the first time, coincide with the observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, adding a poignant visual narrative to the remembrance of this grim period.

Unseen Glimpses of the Holocaust

The collection comprises twelve photos taken in November 1941 and one additional photo from April 1942. These images were captured by an anonymous Jewish photographer who risked their life to visually document the deportation of Jews from Breslau, now known as Wroclaw, Poland.

The photographs provide a rare glimpse into the harrowing experiences of the Jewish community in Breslau. They depict scenes of forced removal of Jewish residents, including women and children, from the city. The raw emotion and fear evident in these images serve as a stark reminder of the atrocities committed during the Holocaust.

Public Appeal for Identification

The photographs were revealed by the German research project LastSeen of the Free University of Berlin. As part of their efforts to further contextualize these images, the project is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying those photographed. This endeavor aims to not only put names to the faces in these images but also to amplify the personal narratives and histories encapsulated within them.

Historical Significance

The discovery of these photographs is of profound historical significance. They contribute a previously unseen visual record to the extensive documentation of the Holocaust. By offering a visceral depiction of the suffering endured by the Jewish community in Breslau, these images underscore the importance of remembrance and the need for vigilance against such atrocities in the future.

As the world commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the revelation of these photographs serves as a solemn reminder of the horrors of the past and an invocation to ensure they are never repeated.