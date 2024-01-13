en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Unified Patent Court Paves the Way for Multilingual Litigation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Unified Patent Court Paves the Way for Multilingual Litigation

In a striking step towards efficient litigation and increased accessibility, the Unified Patent Court (UPC) is ensuring that cases are tried on their merits within a year. The move is a testament to the concerted efforts of the court to streamline the process and minimize the duration of patent infringement claims and revocation counterclaims. The UPC, which was inaugurated on June 1, 2023, boasts of thirteen local divisions and a regional division where these claims can be lodged.

Localization and Linguistic Choices

Historically, the German local divisions have seen the majority of these cases. However, the UPC’s innovative approach to litigation has turned the tide. Now, claimants have the liberty to choose the litigation language from the available options at their selected division. This is a significant progression from the conventional monolingual approach, vastly broadening the range of accessible justice.

All local divisions now offer English as a choice, in addition to their respective national languages. The Nordic regional division, however, exclusively allows litigation in English, further emphasizing the UPC’s commitment to inclusivity and its strategic orientation towards a global audience.

Germany’s Game-Changing Decision

The German government’s decision to permit litigation in English in its local divisions, made just before the UPC’s inception, was a game-changer. This move, seen as a strong endorsement of the UPC’s multilingual approach, has significantly contributed to the court’s mission of expediting the litigation process and facilitating access.

Implications and Future Directions

These developments at the UPC are indicative of a transformative shift in the landscape of patent litigation. The court’s commitment to trying cases on their merits within a year, the provision for language choice, and the openness to English in local divisions are all progressive steps that are set to redefine the future of patent court cases, ushering in a new era of multilingual litigation.

0
Europe Germany Law
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
8 seconds ago
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
In the grand political theatre of the European Union (EU), the selection of leaders for top positions is a complex, often opaque process. The stakes are high, and the process is marked with speculation, negotiation, and, at times, controversy. The recent discussions surrounding Romanian President Klaus Iohannis’s potential candidacy for a major EU role have
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
Escalating Tensions at Finland-Russia Border Amid Unconventional Asylum Routes
11 mins ago
Escalating Tensions at Finland-Russia Border Amid Unconventional Asylum Routes
Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in the Western Balkans: Role of the EU and International Institutions
15 mins ago
Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in the Western Balkans: Role of the EU and International Institutions
Sarajevo Boosts Tourism with Three New Airlines
5 mins ago
Sarajevo Boosts Tourism with Three New Airlines
Nordic Innovation Refines Grants, Nordic Countries Join InvestEU Programme
5 mins ago
Nordic Innovation Refines Grants, Nordic Countries Join InvestEU Programme
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
8 mins ago
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
Latest Headlines
World News
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
8 seconds
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
Harry Swan to Ride Promising Horse Romeo Coolio: A Potential Game-Changer
29 seconds
Harry Swan to Ride Promising Horse Romeo Coolio: A Potential Game-Changer
Alexandra Popp Speaks Out: German Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Exit
30 seconds
Alexandra Popp Speaks Out: German Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Exit
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
55 seconds
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
1 min
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
1 min
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
2 mins
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
2 mins
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
2 mins
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
56 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app