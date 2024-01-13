Unified Patent Court Paves the Way for Multilingual Litigation

In a striking step towards efficient litigation and increased accessibility, the Unified Patent Court (UPC) is ensuring that cases are tried on their merits within a year. The move is a testament to the concerted efforts of the court to streamline the process and minimize the duration of patent infringement claims and revocation counterclaims. The UPC, which was inaugurated on June 1, 2023, boasts of thirteen local divisions and a regional division where these claims can be lodged.

Localization and Linguistic Choices

Historically, the German local divisions have seen the majority of these cases. However, the UPC’s innovative approach to litigation has turned the tide. Now, claimants have the liberty to choose the litigation language from the available options at their selected division. This is a significant progression from the conventional monolingual approach, vastly broadening the range of accessible justice.

All local divisions now offer English as a choice, in addition to their respective national languages. The Nordic regional division, however, exclusively allows litigation in English, further emphasizing the UPC’s commitment to inclusivity and its strategic orientation towards a global audience.

Germany’s Game-Changing Decision

The German government’s decision to permit litigation in English in its local divisions, made just before the UPC’s inception, was a game-changer. This move, seen as a strong endorsement of the UPC’s multilingual approach, has significantly contributed to the court’s mission of expediting the litigation process and facilitating access.

Implications and Future Directions

These developments at the UPC are indicative of a transformative shift in the landscape of patent litigation. The court’s commitment to trying cases on their merits within a year, the provision for language choice, and the openness to English in local divisions are all progressive steps that are set to redefine the future of patent court cases, ushering in a new era of multilingual litigation.