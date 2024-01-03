Understanding Germany’s Stringent Regulations on Public Securities Offerings

Germany is known for its stringent regulations regarding the public offering of securities. A key component of these regulations is the requirement of a prospectus, a comprehensive document detailing the specifics of the investment. This prospectus, as mandated by Article 3(1) of the Prospectus Regulation, must be published and receive approval from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) before any public offering can occur.

BaFin’s Role in the Approval Process

BaFin’s function in this process is not to validate the accuracy of the information provided or to evaluate the issuer’s integrity. Its role is to ensure that the prospectus contains the minimum information required by law and that it is presented in a manner that is understandable, coherent, and consistent. The accuracy and completeness of the information provided in the prospectus are the responsibility of the party who has prepared it, as stipulated in sections 9 and 10 of the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz).

Liability and Penalties

Failure to publish the required prospectus can result in significant penalties. Fines can reach up to 5 million euros or 3% of the annual total revenues, and in certain circumstances, these fines can be doubled based on the economic advantage derived from the violation.

Investor Protection

BaFin advises investors to make decisions based on the legally mandated information. To facilitate this, it maintains a database on its website where approved prospectuses can be reviewed. While BaFin operates in the public interest and its staff is bound by confidentiality, the authority encourages public support, including from whistleblowers who may have specific information about offerors, such as contact details or account information.

Implications for the German Securities Market

These regulations and the recent rulings of Germany’s top court on government climate funding have significant implications for the German securities market. They underscore the German government’s commitment to ensuring transparency and integrity in its financial markets, protecting investors, and maintaining public confidence.

These developments serve as a reminder for all market participants, including US companies reliant on German production and climate progress, to adhere to the legally mandated guidelines and to make decisions based on the approved prospectuses.