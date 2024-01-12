en English
Agriculture

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Tucker Carlson Calls Out Media Silence On Large-Scale Protests Against Net Zero Policies

On the January 10 edition of ‘Tucker Carlson Uncensored,’ a sharp critique was laid out by the show’s namesake, journalist Tucker Carlson, against mainstream media for its seeming indifference towards large-scale protests shaking up Germany. These protests, Carlson argued, are significant enough to alter history and yet, they remain grossly underreported. The catalyst for the unrest? The contentious ‘net zero’ environmental agenda.

Unseen Unrest: Farmers in Revolt

The protests in question involved road blockades spearheaded by farmers, a group that Carlson believes have been slighted and ignored by the media. The issue at the heart of the protests is the elimination of a tax break on agricultural diesel by the German government, perceived by the farming community as an unabashed attack on their livelihood.

Not an Isolated Incident

According to Carlson, Germany isn’t the lone battlefield in this conflict. Similar protests have erupted in the Netherlands, where government policies aimed at reducing nitrogen use have sparked outrage. The potential consequence? A significant decrease in the number of farms and cattle.

Guest Perspective: Eva Vlaardingerbroek

Carlson’s guest for the evening, Eva Vlaardingerbroek—a political commentator and lawyer—added her voice to the issue. Vlaardingerbroek criticized the German government for its treatment of farmers, expressing the sentiment that these hardworking individuals feel persecuted by continuous regulations and believe they are being systematically pushed off their land.

But the discussion wasn’t limited to Europe. The conversation also ventured into the situation in Sri Lanka, where the stringent implementation of a net zero policy, including a ban on chemical fertilizers, has led to a sharp decline in agricultural production. The fallout? Skyrocketing prices and a surge in political unrest.

The segment wrapped up with a call-to-action, urging conservatives to reach out to major news networks and compel them to report on the far-reaching impact of net zero policies on the agricultural sector. Tucker Carlson’s spotlight on these protests and the underlying issues serve as an urgent reminder of the need to balance environmental goals with the livelihoods of those on the ground.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

