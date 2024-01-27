TRUMPF and The Exploration Company: Revolutionizing Space Travel with 3D Printing

In an endeavor that blends cutting-edge technology with the age-old human yearning to explore the stars, German metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology specialist, TRUMPF, and European space travel start-up, The Exploration Company, have embarked on a partnership. Their shared vision is to leverage 3D printing to bring forth a new era of cost-effective space missions. The collaboration brings together TRUMPF's expertise in creating high-precision components and The Exploration Company's ambitious plans for space travel.

Revolutionizing Spacecraft Production

The partnership's primary focus is the construction of core parts for the Huracan and Mistral engines. These engines, designed for the Nyx Earth and Nyx Moon spacecraft, will be crafted using TRUMPF's 3D printers. The production will take place at a facility in Planegg, near Munich. In a significant technological breakthrough, these engines are designed to be reusable and refuelable in orbit with bio-methane and oxygen. This innovation paves the way for longer, more sustainable space missions.

A Look Into the Future

The Exploration Company has grand plans for the future. In 2026, they aim to launch a space capsule into Earth's orbit for several months—a significant step towards commercializing space travel. Further plans include moon missions starting in 2028, with the ultimate goal of transporting both humans and cargo beyond the confines of our planet.

The Power of Additive Manufacturing

TRUMPF's additive manufacturing technology is the linchpin of this partnership. By enabling the integration of complex assemblies into single components, it effectively reduces weight and complexity. This not only cuts down on safety testing costs but also boosts the chances of mission success. Furthermore, additive manufacturing accelerates prototype development, a critical advantage in the aerospace sector where traditional methods can often be slower and less capable of producing intricate geometries.

This partnership between TRUMPF and The Exploration Company represents a significant stride in the commercialization of space travel. By harnessing the power of additive manufacturing, they are reshaping the future of space exploration and setting the stage for ambitious, cost-effective missions that once seemed beyond reach.