TOPS' Jane Penny Unveils Solo Debut 'Surfacing' EP and Announces Tour Dates

Jane Penny, the acclaimed lead vocalist of the indie band TOPS, is embarking on a solo journey with her debut EP 'Surfacing,' set to drop on April 5 through Luminelle Recordings. The project marks a pivotal turn in Penny's career, as she explores new creative horizons, co-producing the EP with Patrick Holland in Montreal and Berlin amidst the pandemic's challenges.
From Band to Solo: Penny's Creative Leap
Penny's decision to venture solo was driven by a desire to delve into uncharted sonic and thematic territories, which she felt were constrained within the framework of TOPS. The creation of 'Surfacing' was a comprehensive endeavor for Penny, involving everything from writing and programming to sampling. This independent approach allowed her to intimately engage with themes of emotionality, sensuality, and intuition—elements she believes are amplified in solitude. The EP's leading single, 'Wear You Out,' showcases a blend of pop elements with a sinister, sensual undertone, reflecting Penny's nuanced exploration of passion and love.
A New Chapter in Musical Exploration
The production of 'Surfacing' represents a significant departure from Penny's previous work with TOPS, embracing electronic music's vast possibilities. The project was co-produced with Patrick Holland, a decision that underscores Penny's commitment to expanding her musical palette. This solo venture not only highlights Penny's versatility as an artist but also her ability to convey deep, introspective themes through her music. The EP's development during the pandemic added another layer of solitude and introspection, influencing its overall tone and substance.
Embarking on a Solo Tour
Accompanying the announcement of her solo debut, Penny has revealed several tour dates, including a notable performance at Joe's Pub in NYC on June 1. These shows offer fans a unique opportunity to experience Penny's new material in an intimate setting, promising a deep dive into the themes of 'Surfacing.' The tour not only signifies a milestone in Penny's career but also a testament to her growth as an artist, ready to share her new creative vision with the world.
As Jane Penny steps into the spotlight with 'Surfacing,' her journey from the lead vocalist of TOPS to a solo artist is a testament to her evolution in the music industry. Through her debut EP and upcoming tour, Penny invites listeners into her world, one where emotionality, sensuality, and intuition play a central role. As fans and critics alike await the release of 'Surfacing,' Penny's solo venture is poised to mark a new chapter in her musical narrative, showcasing her as an artist unafraid to explore and redefine her sound.