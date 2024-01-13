en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

The Quantum Quest: Chasing the Elusive Absolute Zero

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
The Quantum Quest: Chasing the Elusive Absolute Zero

Chasing the elusive absolute zero, a temperature of minus 459.67 degrees Fahrenheit or minus 273.15 degrees Celsius, where particles theoretically cease to vibrate and energy flatlines, has been a long-standing scientific pursuit. This temperature, lower than the chilling void of outer space, remains an unachieved dream, an unreachable nadir in the realm of physics. Yet, the journey towards it has opened doors to a world of intriguing quantum effects and technological breakthroughs.

The Pursuit of Absolute Zero

Scientists employ a variety of cooling methods, from evaporative cooling, cryocoolers, dilution refrigerators to nuclear adiabatic demagnetization, in their quest to approach absolute zero. The lowest recorded temperature in a lab is a mere 38 picokelvin above absolute zero, a feat accomplished by a German team using magnetic trap cooling. However, achieving absolute zero is considered impossible, as it would necessitate infinite work and contravene the principles of thermodynamics.

The Quantum Effects at Low Temperatures

Near this absolute zero frontier, quantum effects take center stage and the landscape of physics transforms. Phenomena such as superfluidity, superconductivity, and ultracold atomic condensation emerge, revealing the dual nature of particles and waves in the quantum world. These quantum effects are not just theoretical curiosities but are already enhancing our technologies.

The Case of Quantum Superconductivity

One such example comes from Princeton, where physicists observed a sudden change in quantum behavior while experimenting with a three-atom-thick insulator. By introducing extra electrons, they were able to switch the insulator into a superconductor, a state in which electrons pair up and flow without resistance, without dissipating energy. This discovery, which showcased unique quantum behavior that defies established theories, could potentially revolutionize quantum condensed matter physics and superconductivity.

Although the idea of reaching absolute zero remains a fascinating concept, scientists are more invested in exploring the quantum effects that manifest near this temperature. As our understanding of these phenomena deepens, we can look forward to future technological innovations that harness the power of the quantum world.

0
Germany Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Germany

See more
12 mins ago
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
Wolfsburg, a contender in the race to sign 21-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike, has officially withdrawn from the competition during the ongoing winter transfer window. The young footballer, currently sidelined by Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) coach Luis Enrique, had been a target for Wolfsburg. However, they have found the player’s wage demands too high to meet, prompting
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
InterCare Project: Unraveling the Impact of Caregiving on Young Carers
3 hours ago
InterCare Project: Unraveling the Impact of Caregiving on Young Carers
German Public Radio to Withdraw from Twitter by End of 2024
4 hours ago
German Public Radio to Withdraw from Twitter by End of 2024
Selin Oruz: A Dual Champion in Medicine and Field Hockey
58 mins ago
Selin Oruz: A Dual Champion in Medicine and Field Hockey
Eric Dier's Transfer to Bayern Munich: A New Chapter Begins Amid Humorous Fan Reactions
2 hours ago
Eric Dier's Transfer to Bayern Munich: A New Chapter Begins Amid Humorous Fan Reactions
KazTransOil Sets Ambitious Goal: 1.2 Million Tons of Kazakh Oil to Germany in 2024
3 hours ago
KazTransOil Sets Ambitious Goal: 1.2 Million Tons of Kazakh Oil to Germany in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Urgent Search for Teenage Mother and Newborn in Gloucestershire
9 seconds
Urgent Search for Teenage Mother and Newborn in Gloucestershire
The Art of Fulfilling Weekends: Expert Insights and a Health-conscious Chipotle Fan
9 seconds
The Art of Fulfilling Weekends: Expert Insights and a Health-conscious Chipotle Fan
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
43 seconds
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
50 seconds
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
1 min
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
1 min
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns
1 min
Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns
The 34th African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of African Football
2 mins
The 34th African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of African Football
2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy
2 mins
2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
57 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app