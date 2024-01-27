Thailand and Germany Forge Ahead with Strategic Partnership During Official Visit

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, recently hosted H.E. Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President of Germany, for an official visit. The diplomatic event, which took place from January 24 to 26, 2024, marked a significant step in strengthening the bilateral relations between Thailand and Germany. The visit focused on advancing cooperation in several key strategic areas, including trade and investment, the automobile and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, climate action, sustainable development, and vocational training.

Strengthening Thai-German Strategic Partnership

The official visit of President Steinmeier to Thailand culminated in the announcement of an elevated level of strategic partnership between the two nations. Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made the announcement and affirmed that this signifies a significant stride towards strengthening the Thai-German strategic partnership.

Cooperation in Key Strategic Areas

The visit served as a platform for further strengthening Thai-German cooperation in strategic areas. These areas include trade and investment, where both nations are keen to explore and expand opportunities. The automobile and electric vehicle industry is another focal point, with both countries recognizing the importance of these sectors in their respective economies.

Climate action and sustainable development also featured prominently during the discussions. Both Thailand and Germany are committed to combating climate change and are working towards achieving sustainable development goals. Vocational training was also discussed, with an emphasis on enhancing skills and fostering human resource development.

Setting the Stage for Future Partnership

The success of this diplomatic event has effectively laid the groundwork for a potential strategic partnership between Thailand and Germany in the future. It represents a milestone in their bilateral relations and promises to strengthen their cooperation in the strategic sectors that they have identified.