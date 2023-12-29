Tesla’s Secret ‘Elon Mode’: A Hidden Automation Factor

Researchers from Technische Universität Berlin have unearthed a clandestine function within Tesla vehicles, aptly nicknamed ‘Elon Mode.’ This mode, named after the company’s controversial CEO, Elon Musk, provides a level of automation that surpasses the company’s official guidelines, potentially altering the dynamics of autonomous driving.

Tesla’s Hidden Mode Unveiled

A trio of PhD students, Christian Werling, Niclas Kühnapfel, and Hans Niklas Jacob, utilized a technique known as voltage glitching, requiring intimate access to the vehicle’s hardware, to hack into a Tesla Model 3’s internal circuitry. Their exploration led to the discovery of Elon Mode, a hidden function that allows for fully automated driving without the regular driver monitoring alerts.

The researchers’ revelation, however, also illuminates the potential risks associated with this undisclosed mode. Given its hands-free driving capability, Elon Mode could inadvertently increase the likelihood of accidents, contradicting Tesla’s commitment to driver safety.

The Autopilot Controversy

The discovery of Elon Mode arrives amidst ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s Autopilot system. Despite Tesla’s insistence that Autopilot is a Level 2 autonomous driving system, demanding constant driver readiness to intervene, the system has been implicated in various accidents. This led to the recall of over 2 million Tesla vehicles in the US.

Further, the researchers were able to extract sensitive data from the hacked vehicle, including personal information and car locations, raising serious questions about the security of Tesla’s systems.

Elon Mode: For Whom?

Speculation is rife that Elon Mode may be an exclusive feature reserved for Elon Musk and a selected coterie of customers. However, no clear information exists regarding the mode’s activation process. The researchers’ findings were presented at the Chaos Computer Club hacking congress in Hamburg, Germany, but Tesla has yet to officially acknowledge Elon Mode.

The unveiling of Elon Mode, therefore, adds a new layer of complexity to Tesla’s Autopilot narrative. The implications of this clandestine function, both in terms of safety and Tesla’s transparency with its customers, remain to be seen.