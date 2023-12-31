Star Singers: A Tradition of Caroling and Charity Across Central Europe

The tradition of Sternsinger, or Star Singers, has been a vibrant part of the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria for more than half a century. Every year, hundreds of thousands of children, dressed as the three Wise Men, traverse their neighborhoods, singing Christmas carols, and bringing the blessing of Christ to homes. This tradition, which began in 1959, is not just a festive gesture. It also serves as a global solidarity campaign by children for children, collecting donations to support children in need worldwide.

A Tradition Rooted in Charity

Founded by the Kindermissionswerk, a Catholic aid organization, in conjunction with the Star Singers, this tradition has since become the world’s largest solidarity campaign of its kind. The young carol singers not only spread festive cheer but also amass funds for various global initiatives, accumulating approximately 1.31 billion euros to date. The fruits of their efforts are seen in numerous projects worldwide, improving the lives of children in need.

The Significance of ‘C+M+B’

As they journey from door to door, the Star Singers leave their mark on homes with the inscription ‘C+M+B’. This symbolic gesture signifies ‘Christus mansionem benedicat’, or ‘May Christ bless the house’. Alternatively, it also represents the names of the three Wise Men: Caspar, Melchior, and Balthasar.

Together for Our Planet in Amazonia and Worldwide

This year, the annual event, which begins in a different German diocese each time, started in Kempten (Allgäu) in the Diocese of Augsburg. The 2023 campaign carries the motto ‘Together for Our Planet in Amazonia and Worldwide’, emphasizing environmental and cultural protection. This focus reflects the Star Singers’ commitment to supporting Amazonian children and preserving their unique cultures and ecosystems.

The Star Singers tradition has received widespread recognition. It has been honored with the Westphalian Peace Prize and included in UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage. Figures such as the federal president and chancellor of Germany and Pope Francis have acknowledged the Star Singers’ efforts.