en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Star Singers: A Tradition of Caroling and Charity Across Central Europe

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:12 am EST
Star Singers: A Tradition of Caroling and Charity Across Central Europe

The tradition of Sternsinger, or Star Singers, has been a vibrant part of the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria for more than half a century. Every year, hundreds of thousands of children, dressed as the three Wise Men, traverse their neighborhoods, singing Christmas carols, and bringing the blessing of Christ to homes. This tradition, which began in 1959, is not just a festive gesture. It also serves as a global solidarity campaign by children for children, collecting donations to support children in need worldwide.

A Tradition Rooted in Charity

Founded by the Kindermissionswerk, a Catholic aid organization, in conjunction with the Star Singers, this tradition has since become the world’s largest solidarity campaign of its kind. The young carol singers not only spread festive cheer but also amass funds for various global initiatives, accumulating approximately 1.31 billion euros to date. The fruits of their efforts are seen in numerous projects worldwide, improving the lives of children in need.

The Significance of ‘C+M+B’

As they journey from door to door, the Star Singers leave their mark on homes with the inscription ‘C+M+B’. This symbolic gesture signifies ‘Christus mansionem benedicat’, or ‘May Christ bless the house’. Alternatively, it also represents the names of the three Wise Men: Caspar, Melchior, and Balthasar.

Together for Our Planet in Amazonia and Worldwide

This year, the annual event, which begins in a different German diocese each time, started in Kempten (Allgäu) in the Diocese of Augsburg. The 2023 campaign carries the motto ‘Together for Our Planet in Amazonia and Worldwide’, emphasizing environmental and cultural protection. This focus reflects the Star Singers’ commitment to supporting Amazonian children and preserving their unique cultures and ecosystems.

The Star Singers tradition has received widespread recognition. It has been honored with the Westphalian Peace Prize and included in UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage. Figures such as the federal president and chancellor of Germany and Pope Francis have acknowledged the Star Singers’ efforts.

0
Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cologne Police Bolster Security Amid Heightened Terror Threat

By Wojciech Zylm

Germany's Energy Consumption Hits Historic Low: A Green Revolution with Consequences

By Ebenezer Mensah

Coco Berthmann: From Alleged Sex Trafficking Survivor to Scandal

By Wojciech Zylm

Berlin Airport Predicts 8% Passenger Increase Amidst Post-Pandemic Recovery

By Wojciech Zylm

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Upcoming Matches

By Salman Khan

United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Upcoming Matches
Revival of ‘Dinner for One’: Gen Z’s Newfound Love for the Classic Comedy

By BNN Correspondents

Revival of 'Dinner for One': Gen Z's Newfound Love for the Classic Comedy
Germany’s Construction Industry Pioneers Eco-friendly Alternatives

By Wojciech Zylm

Germany's Construction Industry Pioneers Eco-friendly Alternatives
Berliners Embrace Christmas Spirit with Festive Cold-Water Plunge

By Wojciech Zylm

Berliners Embrace Christmas Spirit with Festive Cold-Water Plunge
Latest Headlines
World News
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
26 seconds
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
2 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
5 mins
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
7 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
9 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
10 mins
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
11 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
11 mins
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
11 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
19 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
33 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
40 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
52 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app