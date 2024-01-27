Spectator Fills in as Fourth Official After Assistant Referee's Injury During Bundesliga Game

In a striking incident during a Bundesliga match between Cologne and Wolfsburg, assistant referee Thorben Siewer was hit in the face by a powerful clearance from Cologne player Max Finkgräfe. This unexpected event, occurring in the 14th minute, caused a temporary cessation of the game.

A Glimpse of the Unforeseen

Medical personnel attended to Siewer on the field for approximately three minutes before he was escorted off and taken to the hospital for further observation. Fourth official Nicolas Winter stepped up to fill Siewer's role on the sideline. But the drama didn't end there. In an unusual turn of events, the match officials turned to the crowd, seeking if there existed any qualified referees amongst the spectators.

Casual Spectator to Fourth Official

Answering this call was Tobias Krull, a 32-year-old goalkeeper for a local sixth-division club. Despite being dressed in casual attire, Krull took up the mantle of responsibility and assumed the position of the fourth official. After changing into a black tracksuit, he joined the rest of the officiating team, demonstrating a remarkable adaptability.

A Wake-up Call for Emergency Plans

This incident has underscored the pressing need for comprehensive emergency backup plans in professional soccer games. Interestingly, this isn't the first instance of a spectator filling an officiating role. Just a week prior, a similar situation unfolded in England during an FA Cup game between Wolverhampton and Brentford. As football continues to navigate such unforeseen circumstances, the responsibility falls on the sport's governing bodies to ensure the robustness of their contingency plans, shedding light on a critical aspect often overlooked in the heat of the game.