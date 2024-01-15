en English
Business

Solutions30 SE and UGG Join Forces to Boost Germany’s Fiber Optic Network

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
In a strategic move aimed at bolstering Germany’s digital infrastructure, Solutions30 SE has inked a partnership with Unsere Grune Glasfaser (UGG), a joint venture between Allianz and Telefonica. This collaboration seeks to expand the fiber optic FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network in the country, with high-speed internet access projected to reach approximately 2 million households.

Solutions30’s Expertise to Drive Network Expansion

Solutions30, a renowned entity in the rollout of high-speed internet networks across Europe, will kickstart this venture with initial deployments in the city of Iserlohn. The company’s proven proficiency in countries like France, Belgium, and the Netherlands underlines its capability to spearhead this ambitious project. Solutions30’s comprehensive suite of services includes design, subscriber connections, maintenance, and client assistance, offering an end-to-end solution in fiber optics network development.

UGG: A Potent Amalgamation of Allianz and Telefonica

UGG, backed by Allianz’s financial expertise and Telefonica’s technical prowess in fiber network deployment, brings a unique blend of capabilities to the table. The partnership with Solutions30 is slated to accelerate the network expansion, effectively harnessing the synergies of both parties.

Implications for Germany and Solutions30

While German territories are set to reap significant digital benefits from this partnership, it also aligns seamlessly with Solutions30’s commitment to digital transformation in Europe. The project is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities, further propelling the country’s digital economy. Luc Brusselaers of Solutions30 expressed pride in supporting this transformative initiative and gratitude for the trust placed in them by UGG.

An established player in the European digital landscape, Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange, boasting a network of over 15,000 technicians and a robust portfolio of more than 500 renewable energy projects. The company’s track record of over 65 million call-outs further underscores its operational capability and readiness for this expansive venture.

Business Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

