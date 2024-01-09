en English
Germany

Solaris to Deliver Hydrogen-Powered Buses to Düsseldorf: A Leap Towards Climate Neutrality

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
In a decisive move towards a sustainable future, Solaris Bus & Coach has confirmed an order from German transport operator, Rheinbahn Düsseldorf, for 10 Urbino 12 hydrogen-powered buses, due for delivery in 2025. This marks a significant stride in Düsseldorf’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2035. The buses are equipped with a 70kW Ballard hydrogen fuel cell and high power batteries from Solaris, representing the city’s strategy to incorporate both electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles in its public transportation fleet.

Expansion of Solaris in Germany

Prior to this, Solaris has made a notable presence in the German market, with SWK Mobil Krefeld gearing up to operate 10 such buses in Krefeld by 2025. RVK placed its third order for Solaris buses in September 2023 for use in Cologne. This latest collaboration with Düsseldorf underscores a partnership that began in 2005, which has included the procurement of electric buses.

Solaris Contribution to Düsseldorf’s Public Transport

Olivier Michard, a member of the Solaris Management Board, expressed his satisfaction that Solaris hydrogen buses will soon be a part of Düsseldorf’s public transport system. Across Germany, the company has received orders for its hydrogen-powered buses from numerous cities, with a total count of over 700 units either supplied or ordered.

H2 View and the Hydrogen Economy

The announcement also highlighted H2 View, a platform that offers various advertising opportunities for audiences interested in the hydrogen economy. This move stands as a testament to the growing interest and investment in hydrogen as a viable and sustainable energy source, with Düsseldorf leading the charge in shifting towards a climate-neutral future.

Germany Investments Transportation
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

