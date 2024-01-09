Solaris to Deliver Hydrogen-Powered Buses to Düsseldorf: A Leap Towards Climate Neutrality

In a decisive move towards a sustainable future, Solaris Bus & Coach has confirmed an order from German transport operator, Rheinbahn Düsseldorf, for 10 Urbino 12 hydrogen-powered buses, due for delivery in 2025. This marks a significant stride in Düsseldorf’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2035. The buses are equipped with a 70kW Ballard hydrogen fuel cell and high power batteries from Solaris, representing the city’s strategy to incorporate both electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles in its public transportation fleet.

Expansion of Solaris in Germany

Prior to this, Solaris has made a notable presence in the German market, with SWK Mobil Krefeld gearing up to operate 10 such buses in Krefeld by 2025. RVK placed its third order for Solaris buses in September 2023 for use in Cologne. This latest collaboration with Düsseldorf underscores a partnership that began in 2005, which has included the procurement of electric buses.

Solaris Contribution to Düsseldorf’s Public Transport

Olivier Michard, a member of the Solaris Management Board, expressed his satisfaction that Solaris hydrogen buses will soon be a part of Düsseldorf’s public transport system. Across Germany, the company has received orders for its hydrogen-powered buses from numerous cities, with a total count of over 700 units either supplied or ordered.

H2 View and the Hydrogen Economy

