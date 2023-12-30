en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Soaring Interest Rates Cause Unprecedented Strain on Germany’s Rental Market

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:56 pm EST
Soaring Interest Rates Cause Unprecedented Strain on Germany’s Rental Market

Germany’s housing market is undergoing a significant transformation as skyrocketing interest rates force many to abandon their dreams of homeownership, leading to an unprecedented surge in demand for rental properties. This shift has not only led to substantial increases in rental prices in major cities but has also stretched the market thin, leaving it grappling with an array of challenges.

Rental Market Under Strain

Germany’s rental market is feeling the heat, with cities like Munich and Berlin witnessing considerable hikes in rental prices. Munich’s average rental price has jumped from $18 to $22 per square meter in just three years, while Berlin has seen a rise from $11 to approximately $15 per square meter in the same period. This has placed an immense strain on residents, especially pensioners like Regina Lehmann, who are grappling with increased rents on fixed incomes.

Housing Demand Outpaces Supply

The shift towards renting has resulted in a surge in demand for rental properties, with experts estimating a need for an additional 700,000 homes to meet the current demand. High interest rates and inflation, however, have dealt a blow to developers, some of whom have been forced into bankruptcy, further exacerbating the housing supply issue.

Interest Rates and Inflation: The Catalysts

Stephan Kippes, a real estate professor, points to the conflict in Ukraine and subsequent inflation as key triggers for the central bank’s decision to hike interest rates by around 400%. This has made homeownership less accessible, pushing more people towards renting and adding to the rental market’s woes.

No Quick Fixes

While Kippes suggests solutions such as increasing employee flats, boosting social housing, and offering tax breaks to developers, he cautions that there is no quick fix. A variety of measures will be needed to manage the situation and provide relief to those affected by the rental market’s challenges.

0
Business Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Film and TV Industry on the Brink: Debates Over Controversial Studio Tax

By BNN Correspondents

Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit: A Landmark Decision in User Privacy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Criminal Accountability Imposed for Non-compliance with PIIM

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Uganda's 2023: A Year of Economic and Political Highlights

By Hadeel Hashem

Decoding 'Greedflation', 'Debanked', and 'ChatGPT': New Financial Term ...
@Business · 13 mins
Decoding 'Greedflation', 'Debanked', and 'ChatGPT': New Financial Term ...
heart comment 0
Fotoclassic: A Farewell to Paceville’s Cherished Photography Shop After 25 Years

By Nimrah Khatoon

Fotoclassic: A Farewell to Paceville's Cherished Photography Shop After 25 Years
Nigerian Senate Approves President Tinubu’s $7.8 Billion Loan Request

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Senate Approves President Tinubu's $7.8 Billion Loan Request
Wall Street’s 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wall Street's 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage?
Bloomberg: A Global Hub for Business News and Insights

By Saboor Bayat

Bloomberg: A Global Hub for Business News and Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
16 seconds
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
31 seconds
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
2 mins
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
3 mins
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?
4 mins
Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Regroups After Championship Defeat
5 mins
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Regroups After Championship Defeat
Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia
6 mins
Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia
Trump's Presidential Immunity Challenged in Landmark Appeal Case
7 mins
Trump's Presidential Immunity Challenged in Landmark Appeal Case
Smith's Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Doritos 'Flaming Hot Seasoning'
7 mins
Smith's Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Doritos 'Flaming Hot Seasoning'
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
23 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app