Siemens Unveils Teamcenter SLM App on Salesforce AppExchange to Boost Manufacturing Service Operations

In an innovative collaboration, Siemens Digital Industries Software has unveiled the new Teamcenter SLM app on Salesforce AppExchange. This integration brings together Siemens' Teamcenter Service Lifecycle Management solution, a component of Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, and Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud. The app's primary goal is to assist manufacturers in transitioning to service-centric business models, augmenting customer experiences, and increasing service revenue.

Seamless Integration for Enhanced Services

Zvi Feuer, the senior vice president of Digital Manufacturing at Siemens Digital Industries Software, underscored that the app establishes a seamless integration between product knowledge and customer history. This integration is pivotal in enhancing customer services and satisfaction. The Teamcenter SLM app is tailored to amplify operational efficiency, minimize service costs, and synchronize sales and service efforts.

Empowering Technicians and Field Staff

The innovative app provides technicians and field staff with better access to comprehensive asset information and product data, managed in Teamcenter. This accessibility is instrumental in successful service activities. To augment this, Salesforce's AI technology, Einstein, is integrated into the app. Einstein assists in resource and solution finding through knowledge articles derived from service plans in Teamcenter.

Continuous Improvement and Enhanced Collaboration

The Teamcenter SLM app also promotes continuous product improvement as service events feedback into each asset's digital twin. Achyut Jajoo, SVP & GM of Manufacturing and Automotive at Salesforce, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Siemens. The collaboration aims to drive digital transformation and accelerate the servitization of manufacturing, thereby augmenting profitability, service performance, and customer loyalty.

The app is currently available on Salesforce AppExchange. Siemens AG, a leading technology company with a diverse portfolio, reported a revenue of €77.8 billion and a net income of €8.5 billion for fiscal 2023, demonstrating the company's significant market presence. With approximately 320,000 employees worldwide as of September 30, 2023, Siemens continues to be a key player in various sectors.