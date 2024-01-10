SAP to Pay Over $230 Million in Landmark Settlement over Global Bribery Allegations

SAP, the German software giant, has agreed to pay over $230 million to resolve investigations into its alleged global bribery practices, marking one of the largest settlements of its kind. The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed on Wednesday that the company, valued at $192 billion, will enter into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement following accusations of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The allegations notably center around SAP and its employees bribing government officials in Indonesia and South Africa to secure high-value government contracts.

Advertisment

Unveiling a Web of Bribery

The Justice Department detailed incidents of SAP and its employees engaging in bribery through the use of cash, political donations, luxury goods, and shopping sprees to influence government officials. The enterprise tech company, accused of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, allegedly hired intermediaries to pay government officials in several countries to obtain public-sector business. These bribes, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), were improperly recorded as legitimate business expenses, further marring the company's financial integrity.

Multi-Million Dollar Settlement

Advertisment

In addition to the hefty fine imposed by the Department of Justice, SAP will also pay $98 million in disgorgement to the SEC. This brings the total payment, including sums to the SEC, the Justice Department, and South African prosecutors, to exceed $235 million. This settlement follows a previous one in 2016, where SAP forfeited approximately $3.7 million over a bribery scheme in Panama. Notably, this is the second time SAP has had to settle bribery allegations with U.S. regulators.

SAP’s Response and Future Outlook

In response to the allegations and subsequent settlement, SAP has asserted that the behavior of certain former employees and partners does not represent the company's values or commitment to ethical conduct. The company has set aside $186 million in anticipation of the settlement and claims to have fully cooperated with the authorities. Moving forward, SAP has received credit for upgrading its compliance measures and internal controls, overhauling its commission structure, thereby signaling a commitment to rectifying past mistakes and preventing future illicit activities.