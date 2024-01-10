SAP Settles Foreign Bribery Allegations with $220 Million Payment

In a significant development, SAP, the German technology titan, has consented to pay a staggering $220 million to settle allegations of foreign bribery in multiple nations. This announcement, made by U.S. authorities, relates to charges that SAP infringed upon the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by bribing government officials in countries such as Indonesia and South Africa.

Advertisment

Deferred Prosecution Agreement

As a part of the resolution, SAP will enter into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. federal prosecutors. This agreement implies that, while SAP acknowledges the charges, prosecution will be suspended for three years, contingent on the company's full cooperation and compliance with specific conditions.

Further Financial Penalties

Advertisment

In addition to the settlement amounts with the Justice Department, SAP is obligated to pay a disgorgement of $98 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This payment is for the improper recording of bribes as legitimate expenses in the company's books, a practice that took place in several countries, including Azerbaijan, Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and South Africa.

Second Time Facing Bribery Allegations

This settlement marks the second instance where SAP has confronted and resolved bribery allegations with U.S. regulators. The first occurred in 2016 when SAP forfeited about $3.7 million in profits to the SEC over a bribery case in Panama. Notably, SAP had foreseen such settlements and had reserved approximately $186 million for potential fines and settlement costs associated with these bribery investigations.