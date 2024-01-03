en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RWE Transfers LNG Infrastructure to DET; Shell Australia Resumes Operations

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
RWE Transfers LNG Infrastructure to DET; Shell Australia Resumes Operations

On the first day of 2024, RWE’s LNG infrastructure at Brunsbüttel, Germany, was transferred to Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), a state-owned company. This transition happened a mere 10 months after the initial import of LNG to the new facility. The FSRU Hoegh Gannet floating LNG terminal, chartered by RWE on behalf of the German government, played a pivotal role in setting up the infrastructure in Brunsbüttel.

Energy Security for Germany

This move was a direct answer to Russia’s military actions in February 2022. It is designed to strengthen Germany’s energy security by lessening its dependence on Russian pipeline gas. The quick execution and operation of the Elbehafen project allowed Germany to begin direct LNG imports via Brunsbüttel at the start of 2024. DET is now solely in charge of the operational management of the LNG facility.

Other Global LNG Developments

In separate news, Shell Australia has announced the full-time resumption of operations at its Prelude floating LNG production facility. This facility, located off the west coast of Australia, underwent maintenance since August due to various operational challenges. Additionally, ENI’s Tango FLNG is projected to produce its first LNG cargo in the first quarter of 2024. This is a noteworthy achievement, representing a quick turnaround of just 12 months after the final investment decision.

Implications and Future Trends

The handover of the Brunsbüttel facility signals a shift in Germany’s energy strategy, echoing a global trend towards diversification of gas supply sources. This move could inspire other European nations to explore similar options. The restart of operations at Prelude and the expected production from Tango FLNG underline the resilience of the LNG industry. As these developments unfold, the global LNG landscape is likely to witness significant transformations in the coming months.

0
Business Energy Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Elon Musk and Bryan Johnson's Clash: A Debate on Technology, Health and Human Future

By BNN Correspondents

Company's High ESG Score and Solid Cash Flow Paint Promising Investment Landscape

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Merger of WTS Klient and Finacont Forms WTS Klient Business Advisory

By BNN Correspondents

Massive Media Launches, Revolutionizing PR for Startups and SMBs in the Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

Gold Prices Surge in Doha, Qatar: Detailed Breakdown and Global Compar ...
@Business · 1 min
Gold Prices Surge in Doha, Qatar: Detailed Breakdown and Global Compar ...
heart comment 0
Emirates NBD Rewards Business Banking Customers with Over AED 3 Million in Prizes

By BNN Correspondents

Emirates NBD Rewards Business Banking Customers with Over AED 3 Million in Prizes
Deltic Energy PLC Achieves Carbon Neutral Certification

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Deltic Energy PLC Achieves Carbon Neutral Certification
EastWest Rings in the New Year with Spectacular Music Software Deals

By BNN Correspondents

EastWest Rings in the New Year with Spectacular Music Software Deals
Starlite Project to Unveil New 15,000-Capacity Venue in Estepona

By Safak Costu

Starlite Project to Unveil New 15,000-Capacity Venue in Estepona
Latest Headlines
World News
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
26 seconds
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research
42 seconds
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
44 seconds
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
1 min
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
1 min
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals
1 min
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
1 min
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
1 min
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
2 mins
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
25 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app