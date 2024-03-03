Ronald S. Lauder's Eclectic Art Collection Unveiled at Neue Galerie's 20th Anniversary

Marking a significant milestone, the Neue Galerie celebrates its 20th anniversary by showcasing 500 works from Ronald S. Lauder's esteemed collection, many of which are being displayed for the first time. This event highlights Lauder's profound impact on the museum, emphasizing his dual role as both co-founder and a major contributor. The exhibition, which spans from ancient Greek and Roman art to Italian and Northern Renaissance masterpieces, not only underscores Lauder's diverse taste but also his commitment to art restitution.

Unprecedented Exhibition of Diverse Masterpieces

The current exhibition presents an unparalleled opportunity to view works across various periods and styles, collectively developed over six decades. Among the highlights are iconic pieces by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, and Franz Marc, alongside rarities from the proto-Renaissance and the Northern Renaissance. Notably, Klimt's "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I" stands out as a testament to Lauder's dedication to preserving cultural heritage. Additionally, the exhibition features Lauder's prized possession, Giovanni di Paolo's "Saint Clare Rescuing the Shipwreck," showcasing his affinity for Old Master paintings and his knack for uncovering historically significant works.

Restitution: A Core Theme of the Exhibition

Restitution plays a central role in the exhibition, with Lauder's efforts in returning art seized during the Nazi era being a focal point. The stories of restitution, particularly pertaining to works by Lucas Cranach the Elder and Giovanni di Paolo, add a layer of depth to the exhibition, highlighting the complex histories behind some of the pieces. This emphasis on restitution not only showcases Lauder's ethical commitment to art collecting but also educates the public on the importance of provenance and the rightful return of cultural treasures.

A Personal Journey Through Art

Lauder's collection, as presented in the Neue Galerie, offers a glimpse into his personal journey with art, reflecting a lifetime of passion and dedication. The intimate, domestically-scaled setting of the exhibition allows visitors to experience the works as they are displayed in Lauder's home, fostering a unique connection between the collector and the audience. Lauder's statement, "It is impossible for me to imagine my life without my works of art," resonates throughout the exhibition, underscoring the profound impact art has had on his life and, by extension, on the museum he helped found.

As the exhibition runs through April 17, 2023, it serves not only as a celebration of the Neue Galerie's anniversary but also as a tribute to Ronald S. Lauder's enduring legacy in the art world. Visitors are invited to explore this meticulously curated collection, which represents a microcosm of European museum treasures, and to partake in the cultural dialogue fostered by Lauder's lifelong commitment to art.