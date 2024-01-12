en English
Germany

Rising Anti-Muslim Sentiment in Germany Post Hamas Attack: A Call for Action

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
In the wake of the heartrending Hamas assault on Israel, which took place on October 7, 2023, and led to the tragic loss of 1,200 lives and the seizure of 240 hostages, Muslims residing in Germany have been grappling with an alarming surge in hostility and discrimination. Suleman Malik, a well-respected and well-integrated member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community from the eastern German state of Thuringia, has spoken out about the intensifying backlash against German Muslims. This includes instances of women being harassed for wearing headscarves and Muslim communities being bombarded with hate mail.

Unjust Backlash in Wake of Hamas Attack

Malik, who holds positions as a personnel consultant and the deputy district mayor in Erfurt, outlined the complex juggling act faced by Muslims. They are striving to stand against antisemitism while concurrently dealing with the rise of Islamophobia within German society. Malik strongly condemned the violence enacted by Hamas and highlighted the protection of Jewish life as a fundamental Islamic value.

Political Focus Exacerbating Anti-Muslim Sentiment

The recent political spotlight on the Hamas attacks and the subsequent protests, some of which shockingly denied Israel’s sovereign right to exist, has only served to fan the flames of anti-Muslim sentiment. The study, ‘Anti-Muslim Sentiment: Germany Takes Stock,’ presented in June 2023, shed light on the deeply rooted and enduring level of anti-Muslim sentiment in Germany. However, these findings have been eclipsed by the more recent events.

Increasing Racially Motivated Crimes

Incidents such as the horrifying arson attack on a Pakistani family’s home in Hesse, which was accompanied by ‘foreigners out’ graffiti, have sparked grave concerns about an escalation in racially motivated crimes. Malik, among others, is championing the cause for more serious attention to be directed towards the issue of racism. He is urging politicians to confront anti-Muslim sentiment and other forms of discrimination with greater resolve.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

