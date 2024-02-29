Rico Nasty & Boys Noize Drop 'ARINTINTIN,' Tease 'HARDC0RE DR3AMZ' EP Release

Music collaborations often take fans into uncharted territories, and when artists from different genres come together, the result can be electrifying. Such is the case with American rapper Rico Nasty and German music producer Boys Noize, whose latest single 'ARINTINTIN' serves as a compelling precursor to their anticipated EP, HARDC0RE DR3AMZ. Announced to drop on March 29, this project promises to blend the edgy, freewheeling spirit of Rico with the pulsating, dance-floor-ready beats of Boys Noize.

Advertisment

From Past Collaborations to 'ARINTINTIN'

The duo's musical journey began back in 2020 with their first collaboration on 'Girl Crush,' laying the groundwork for a series of successful projects that showcased their unique synergy. Their subsequent single, 'Money,' featuring Flo Milli, further solidified their collaborative chemistry, sampling the iconic 'We Want Some Pussy' by 2 Live Crew. Fast forward to 2024, and the duo is back, leveraging their past experiences to create 'ARINTINTIN,' an upbeat, loopy dance track that heralds their upcoming joint EP, HARDC0RE DR3AMZ.

Merging Genres for the Nostalgic Zeitgeist

Advertisment

The upcoming EP is set to be a celebration of musical fusion, blending Boys Noize's signature throwback Euro-EDM style with Rico's distinctive Y2K aesthetics. This mesh of sounds is perfectly tuned to the current nostalgic zeitgeist, promising to deliver a collection of tracks that are both reflective and forward-thinking. Rico, in a press release, expressed her excitement about the project, noting the fun and energy that went into each session, suggesting that this enthusiasm will be palpable across all tracks.

Rico Nasty's Musical Evolution and Anticipation for the EP

Rico Nasty has consistently pushed the boundaries of music, exploring various genres and styles with each release. From her album Las Ruinas to her Missy Elliott-sampling single 'Freak,' Rico has demonstrated a versatility that keeps her audience guessing. After a brief hiatus last autumn, Rico's return with 'ARINTINTIN' and the announcement of HARDC0RE DR3AMZ marks a new chapter in her musical journey, one that continues to blend genres and challenge expectations. With performances scheduled in Paris and Berlin, the anticipation for the EP's release is building, promising a new wave of dance-ready tracks that will undoubtedly captivate audiences worldwide.

As HARDC0RE DR3AMZ prepares to make its mark on the music scene, it's clear that Rico Nasty and Boys Noize are not just revisiting their past successes but are setting the stage for a new era of genre-defying music. Their collaborative spirit and willingness to experiment with sound have already set them apart, and with the release of their EP, they are poised to redefine what it means to create music in today's rapidly evolving landscape.