Rheinmetall Lands Major Contract for Fuchs 2 Armoured Vehicle Production

Rheinmetall, a global pioneer in the defence industry, has announced a significant order, worth hundreds of millions of euros, from an international partner. The contract pertains to the manufacture of the Fuchs 2, a high-end wheeled armoured vehicle. Booked in December 2023, the order includes the delivery of kits for the production and conversion of the vehicle, along with comprehensive spare parts packages. The delivery process is set to commence in the current year and reach completion by 2028.

Enhancement in Production Facilities

Preparations for the production of the Fuchs 2 vehicles have seen the partnering country's production facility undergo substantial investments and improvements. These upgrades include enhancements in machining, welding and surface treatment processes. The goal is to ensure the delivery of high-quality vehicle production that meets international standards.

A Growing Strategic Partnership

This partnership with Rheinmetall has strengthened over the years, evolving from a mere buyer-seller relationship to a strategic partnership. The current phase of the partnership may potentially see the partner country exporting the Fuchs 2 vehicles it produces. This is a testament to the confidence Rheinmetall has in the quality of production in the partner country's facilities.

Fuchs 2: An Upgraded Powerhouse

The Fuchs 2 is an upgraded model of the widely used Fuchs vehicle, which has a long track record of service with the German Bundeswehr and is employed by multiple nations in various configurations. The Fuchs 2 brings a more spacious interior, a stronger engine, enhanced chassis, modern protection measures, and a digital electrical system to the table. The Bundeswehr currently operates about 940 Fuchs vehicles, including 272 of the 1A8 version, which offers improved protection against mines, IEDs, and ballistic threats.