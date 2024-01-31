Revolutionizing the Internet: The Power of Enhanced Data Exchanges

As our digital existence burgeons, the internet's efficiency has seen remarkable enhancements. Data now moves closer to users, courtesy of internet exchanges and Content Delivery Networks (CDNs). The journey commenced with internet messages traversing long distances, despite the sender and receiver being geographically close — an inefficiency that has been increasingly mitigated.

The Genesis of Internet Exchanges

The creation of the Deutsche Commercial Internet Exchange (DE-CIX) in Frankfurt marked the beginning of this transformation. This internet exchange, a bridge connecting a multitude of networks, has continuously evolved. Today, it boasts of advanced switches that handle vast amounts of data, significantly reducing latency and bandwidth usage.

Global Impact of Internet Exchanges

With around 40 global exchanges run by DE-CIX and hundreds more managed by others, the internet's routing has improved, and the system's latency has decreased. These enhancements have empowered the internet to support the current requirements of data storage and transfer. However, future applications like virtual/augmented reality and autonomous vehicles necessitate even lower latencies, demanding the distribution of not just data, but also computing power closer to the users.

Enhancing Internet Efficiency with Advanced Technologies

Advanced internet exchanges equipped with the latest switches can manage up to 51 terabits per second. Furthermore, artificial intelligence (AI) is employed to optimize data movement, thereby avoiding network congestion. Innovations such as hollow-core fiber technology, which amplifies the speed of light travel through cables, can further minimize latency.

As the internet continues to evolve, moving computing power closer to the edge — where data is produced and consumed — becomes crucial for the practical implementation of latency-sensitive and computationally intensive applications.

Companies like Expereo are leading the charge in this space, using AI-driven solutions to lower traffic latency, mitigate packet loss, and ensure optimal application performance. Sander Barens, Chief Product Officer for Expereo, accentuates the significance of predictable network performance for business success, and the positive outcomes of employing Enhanced Internet.

Moreover, the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and AI-driven analytics are reshaping cities into smarter, more efficient, and sustainable environments. Edge computing and AI are instrumental in making faster decisions and responding dynamically to the changing physical world, thereby utilizing insights from data to make a real difference in society.