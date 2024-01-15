‘Remigration’ Voted ‘Unword of the Year’ 2023 by German Linguists

In a move that has resonated deeply within the linguistics community and beyond, ‘remigration,’ a term widely associated with far-right extremists, has been named the ‘Unword of the Year’ for 2023. The term, which has been used as a euphemism for the mass deportations and forced expulsions of specific groups of people, was chosen by a panel of German linguists and academics. Its designation as the ‘Unword’ is intended to discourage the use of language that contributes to discrimination or negative societal outcomes.

The Power of Words

The annual ‘Unword of the Year’ event is a significant occasion in Germany, receiving widespread attention in the media. The selection process involves a jury of linguists and academics who analyze terms they deem problematic due to the ideas they represent or how they are used. The purpose of the event is to raise consciousness about the impact of language on society and to foster a more mindful use of words.

‘Remigration’—A Cloak for Extremism

The term ‘remigration’ has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from the Turkish community in Germany. Seen as part of the far-right’s strategy, it is used by right-wing extremists and the AfD party as a euphemistic camouflage to disguise inhumane deportation practices. The term’s selection as the 2023 ‘Unword’ highlights the importance of language and the role it plays in shaping societal perceptions and behaviours.

The Other Contenders

The jury also selected ‘Sozialklimbim’ and ‘Heizungs Stasi’ as the second and third place ‘Unwords’ for 2023, respectively. These, along with ‘remigration,’ were chosen from a substantial number of entries, reflecting the engaged public discourse on language in Germany.