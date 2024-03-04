Rediscovering Käthe Kollwitz: MoMA and Städel Museum Illuminate a Legacy of Compassion and Controversy

At a time when the world grapples with themes of social injustice and the aftermath of conflict, the work of German artist Käthe Kollwitz emerges from the shadows of history, presenting a poignant exploration of human suffering and empathy. Born in East Prussia in 1867, Kollwitz's journey through the tumultuous landscape of pre and post-First World War Europe resulted in a body of work that remains as relevant today as it was a century ago. This month, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York and the Städel Museum in Frankfurt are hosting comprehensive surveys of Kollwitz's work, inviting a new generation to engage with her artistic and moral legacy.

Life, Work, and Legacy

Kollwitz's early life in Munich and Berlin shaped her artistic direction, but it was her experiences in the working-class district of Prenzlauer Berg, where she lived with her husband, that ignited her commitment to addressing social injustice through art. The exhibitions at MoMA and the Städel Museum chronicle Kollwitz's evolution from a painter to a master draughtswoman and printmaker, focusing on her unique ability to convey deep emotional and political messages without the use of color. Her works, ranging from early self-portraits to later sculptures, reveal a lifelong dedication to themes of suffering, loss, and maternal grief, underscored by a profound sense of compassion.

Artistic Innovations and Controversies

Both exhibitions highlight Kollwitz's artistic experimentation and innovation, particularly her mastery of monochromatic drawing and printmaking. Noteworthy pieces on display include early self-portraits and the etching Frau mit totem Kind (woman with dead child), which combines personal tragedy with a pacifist message. Additionally, the shows address Kollwitz's contested post-war legacy, exploring how her work was appropriated by politicians on both sides of Germany's Cold War divide. The Frankfurt exhibition, in particular, revisits the debate surrounding her sculpture Pietà (Mutter mit totem Sohn), which became a focal point of controversy in the early years of German unification.

Relevance Today

The timing of these exhibitions is no coincidence. In an era marked by ongoing conflicts and a renewed focus on social justice, Kollwitz's work offers a powerful commentary on the human condition. As MoMA curator Starr Figura notes, Kollwitz's emphasis on compassion as a response to injustice and horror was once minimized, but today, it resonates more profoundly than ever. By reintroducing Kollwitz to contemporary audiences, MoMA and the Städel Museum not only celebrate her artistic achievements but also underscore the enduring relevance of her message—a call to empathy, understanding, and, ultimately, action against injustice.

As visitors walk through the galleries of MoMA and the Städel Museum, they are invited not just to view Kollwitz's work, but to reflect on the broader implications of her artistic legacy. In a world still grappling with many of the issues Kollwitz addressed, her art serves as a reminder of the power of compassion and the role of artists in challenging societal norms and advocating for change. Through these exhibitions, Kollwitz's voice, once overshadowed by political agendas, emerges clearer and more compelling, urging us to look anew at the world around us and consider our place within it.