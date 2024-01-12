en English
Automotive

Red Sea Crisis Hits Tesla’s Berlin Factory Production

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Tesla, the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced a temporary suspension of most car production at its Berlin factory, starting from January 29 to February 11. The disruption is a result of a shortage in components triggered by shifts in global shipping routes. The root cause of these shifts? The escalating Red Sea crisis.

Red Sea Crisis: A Ripple Effect

The Red Sea crisis, ignited by attacks on vessels by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, has forced major shipping companies to reroute their vessels away from the Suez Canal. The Houthi militants are acting in solidarity with the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, which is presently in conflict with Israel in Gaza. As a result, shipping vessels are now taking longer, more expensive routes via the Cape of Good Hope, adding approximately 10 extra days to the journey from Asia to Northern Europe. This has not only resulted in increased fuel costs but also extended delivery times, disrupting global supply chains.

Impact on Tesla: Production Halted

This change in transportation routes has directly impacted Tesla’s production in its Grünheide factory near Berlin. The facility, which employs around 11,500 people, is now facing a significant gap in its supply chain due to the delayed deliveries of components. As a result, Tesla has been forced to halt production at its Berlin factory for two weeks. This suspension is a significant setback for Tesla, which aims to double production in Grünheide from 500,000 to one million cars a year.

Germany’s Economy Feels the Heat

The interruption in Tesla’s production is not just a blow to the company but also a sign of the Red Sea crisis’ influence on Europe’s largest economy. The Berlin factory plays a pivotal role in the European automotive industry, with Tesla currently producing over 250,000 vehicles annually at the plant. The crisis has added pressure on Tesla, which is also facing a labor dispute with the Swedish trade union IF Metall.

While Tesla plans to resume full production on February 12, it has not provided specific details on how it intends to address the missing components and restore production to normal levels. As the Red Sea crisis continues to disrupt global maritime traffic, the world watches with bated breath, waiting for the ripple effects to subside.

Automotive Business Germany
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

