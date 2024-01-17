Re-discovery of German U-boats Uncovers Hidden WWII History

Unearthing a long-lost chapter of World War II history, the mid-1980s marked the re-discovery of three German U-boats, U-2505, U-3004, and U-3506, in an abandoned U-boat bunker in Hamburg, known as the Elbe II bunker. Buried under decades of obscurity, these Type XXI U-boats, constructed during the tumultuous years of World War II, served as training vessels rather than seeing operational use.

Remnants of a Forgotten Bunker

Built by the firm Dyckerhoff & Widmann AC, the Elbe II bunker was designed to shelter these U-boats while being fitted out. Despite surviving Allied bombing raids, it was not immune to the scars of war, sustaining significant damage from a Tallboy bomb in 1945. By the war's end, the bunker provided refuge to five U-boats, three of which were scuttled inside by their own crews under Operation Regenbogen, a directive by Grand Admiral Karl Dönitz to sink Germany's U-boat fleet and thwart capture by the Allies.

The Mystery of the Lost U-boats

Post-war, the bunker was partially demolished, and the location of the U-boats faded into enigma, with many assuming they had been scuttled in the River Elbe. In the late 1940s and 1950s, salvage attempts were made on the U-boats, but precarious conditions led to the bunker's demolition being abandoned. The exact fate of the U-boats remained clouded in uncertainty until a breakthrough in the mid-1980s.

Unveiling the Truth

Historian and journalist Jak P. Mallmann Showell shed light on the U-boats' location after a confessional account from a British soldier and a heap of papers at the Royal Navy's Submarine Museum pointed to their presence in the Elbe II bunker. Initially met with skepticism, the discovery was later confirmed and acknowledged publicly. In the years that ensued, the site turned into a magnet for relic hunters until, by 1995, the unstable bunker called for attention, leading to further demolition efforts.