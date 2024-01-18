RBC Upgrade Halts Evotec’s Stock Slide, But Challenges Loom

Shares of the German drug research company, Evotec, experienced a brief respite from their steep descent on Thursday, following an upgrade from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The company’s stock price registered a 2.2 percent surge to 14.90 euros in the early trading hours. Despite this uptick, Evotec remains a prominent underperformer in the MDax, with its shares witnessing an approximate 30 percent plunge in the 2024 stock market year. The mid-cap index itself has shrunk close to seven percent.

RBC’s Upgrade Provides Momentary Respite

The downturn for Evotec intensified the previous day when its shares tumbled below the critical support level of 15 euros, recording their lowest point since May 2018. However, RBC analyst Charles Weston attempted to inject some optimism into the fray. While he acknowledged risks to the company’s targets up to 2025 and expressed concerns for the 2024 objectives, Weston argued that the current stock valuation overly discounts these risks. Consequently, he upgraded Evotec’s stock to ‘outperform’.

Evotec’s Financial Flexibility Highlighted

Weston also drew attention to Evotec’s debt-free balance sheet, a factor that offers significant financial flexibility. This attribute stands out as a beacon of hope amidst the stock’s current turbulence. However, despite the upgrade and its temporary effect, the gravity of Evotec’s situation is undeniable – the company is the most significant loser in the MDax, with the mid-cap index itself having fallen nearly seven percent.

CEO Resignation and Late-Reported Transactions Add to Pressure

The share price has been under significant pressure since the start of the year, initially triggered by the unexpected resignation of long-time CEO Werner Lanthaler, which led to a 20 percent share price drop in early January. Furthermore, late-reported share transactions by Lanthaler, discussed in ‘Manager Magazin,’ cast a shadow of doubt, despite Evotec meeting regulatory requirements for the disclosure of these transactions. This intensified worries among investors, adding to the downward pressure on the stock.

As the company navigates through these challenging times, the market will keenly watch Evotec’s journey, with the RBC upgrade providing a glimmer of hope amidst a rather bleak backdrop.