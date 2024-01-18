en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RBC Upgrade Halts Evotec’s Stock Slide, But Challenges Loom

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
RBC Upgrade Halts Evotec’s Stock Slide, But Challenges Loom

Shares of the German drug research company, Evotec, experienced a brief respite from their steep descent on Thursday, following an upgrade from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The company’s stock price registered a 2.2 percent surge to 14.90 euros in the early trading hours. Despite this uptick, Evotec remains a prominent underperformer in the MDax, with its shares witnessing an approximate 30 percent plunge in the 2024 stock market year. The mid-cap index itself has shrunk close to seven percent.

RBC’s Upgrade Provides Momentary Respite

The downturn for Evotec intensified the previous day when its shares tumbled below the critical support level of 15 euros, recording their lowest point since May 2018. However, RBC analyst Charles Weston attempted to inject some optimism into the fray. While he acknowledged risks to the company’s targets up to 2025 and expressed concerns for the 2024 objectives, Weston argued that the current stock valuation overly discounts these risks. Consequently, he upgraded Evotec’s stock to ‘outperform’.

Evotec’s Financial Flexibility Highlighted

Weston also drew attention to Evotec’s debt-free balance sheet, a factor that offers significant financial flexibility. This attribute stands out as a beacon of hope amidst the stock’s current turbulence. However, despite the upgrade and its temporary effect, the gravity of Evotec’s situation is undeniable – the company is the most significant loser in the MDax, with the mid-cap index itself having fallen nearly seven percent.

CEO Resignation and Late-Reported Transactions Add to Pressure

The share price has been under significant pressure since the start of the year, initially triggered by the unexpected resignation of long-time CEO Werner Lanthaler, which led to a 20 percent share price drop in early January. Furthermore, late-reported share transactions by Lanthaler, discussed in ‘Manager Magazin,’ cast a shadow of doubt, despite Evotec meeting regulatory requirements for the disclosure of these transactions. This intensified worries among investors, adding to the downward pressure on the stock.

As the company navigates through these challenging times, the market will keenly watch Evotec’s journey, with the RBC upgrade providing a glimmer of hope amidst a rather bleak backdrop.

0
Business Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
Palworld Developers Receive Threats Amid Game's Popularity
Palworld, a game by Pocket Pair, has taken the gaming world by storm with its unique mesh of elements from Zelda, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Pokemon. In spite of the game’s popularity, a storm brews behind the scenes as the company faces severe backlash. A series of threats have been aimed at the developers and
Palworld Developers Receive Threats Amid Game's Popularity
Justine Jordan Joins Growens Spa as Head of Strategy & Community for Beefree
3 mins ago
Justine Jordan Joins Growens Spa as Head of Strategy & Community for Beefree
Marketplace News Outlet Unveils Subscription Model to Support Independent Journalism
5 mins ago
Marketplace News Outlet Unveils Subscription Model to Support Independent Journalism
Greg Black Ascends to Senior Vice President at USfalcon: A New Era of Leadership
43 seconds ago
Greg Black Ascends to Senior Vice President at USfalcon: A New Era of Leadership
Farber Debt Solutions' Campaign Sheds Light on the Fear of Debt
44 seconds ago
Farber Debt Solutions' Campaign Sheds Light on the Fear of Debt
Bernard Arnault Grooms Sons for Top Roles in Luxury Giant LVMH
1 min ago
Bernard Arnault Grooms Sons for Top Roles in Luxury Giant LVMH
Latest Headlines
World News
Kano Pillars Ascend to Fifth Position after 2-1 Victory over Heartland
1 min
Kano Pillars Ascend to Fifth Position after 2-1 Victory over Heartland
AFBF Launches Initiatives to Address Mental Health Challenges in Rural America
3 mins
AFBF Launches Initiatives to Address Mental Health Challenges in Rural America
Cultural Clashes at Jadavpur University: A Microcosm of Broader Ideological Tensions
5 mins
Cultural Clashes at Jadavpur University: A Microcosm of Broader Ideological Tensions
FIBA Unveils Line-up for Olympic Qualifying Tournaments; Australia's Opals Emerge as Strong Contenders
5 mins
FIBA Unveils Line-up for Olympic Qualifying Tournaments; Australia's Opals Emerge as Strong Contenders
Valley Health System Announces Leadership Change Ahead of New Hospital Launch
6 mins
Valley Health System Announces Leadership Change Ahead of New Hospital Launch
Scott Dixon Scores Second Consecutive Victory in IndyCar Series, Closes in on Championship Leader
8 mins
Scott Dixon Scores Second Consecutive Victory in IndyCar Series, Closes in on Championship Leader
India's Home Minister Unveils Plan to Eradicate Naxal Insurgency
8 mins
India's Home Minister Unveils Plan to Eradicate Naxal Insurgency
Diana Taurasi and Britney Griner Join USA Basketball Camp Ahead of Paris Olympics
9 mins
Diana Taurasi and Britney Griner Join USA Basketball Camp Ahead of Paris Olympics
UnityPoint Health Trinity Reopens Main Entrance Following Weather-Induced Closure
9 mins
UnityPoint Health Trinity Reopens Main Entrance Following Weather-Induced Closure
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
2 hours
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
2 hours
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
2 hours
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
2 hours
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
3 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
3 hours
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
4 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
4 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns
4 hours
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app