Rare Aubrite Meteorites Discovered Near Berlin

Meteorites that recently fell in a field near Berlin, Germany, have been identified as a rare type known as "aubrites", according to researchers at the Museum für Naturkunde and their international collaborators. The meteorites, which fell on January 21, 2024, are fragments of the small asteroid 2024 BX1. This asteroid was tracked by telescopes and impact hazard assessment systems before it entered Earth's atmosphere, making this discovery all the more significant.

Unraveling the Mysteries of the Aubrite Meteorites

Initially, the meteorites were challenging to locate due to their appearance, which closely resembles Earth rocks. However, guided by precise directions from Czech astronomers and a Polish team's initial discovery, a group of students and researchers, including Dr. Peter Jenniskens of the SETI Institute, were able to identify and recover these elusive space rocks.

Initial examinations using an electron beam microprobe confirmed the mineralogy and chemical composition typical of an aubrite. Distinguished by their gray granite-like appearance with a translucent glass crust, aubrites are mainly composed of magnesium silicates enstatite and forsterite and have very little iron content. This discovery adds to the limited collection of only eleven other observed falls of this type, exhibiting the meteorite collections' research value.

Aubrites: The Rare Achondrite Meteorites

Aubrites are a rare type of achondrite meteorite, with only 87 known samples from 17 sites globally. The ongoing analysis of the 20 meteorite samples found suggests a violent history for their parent body, possibly originating from E-type asteroids in the Solar System's inner Asteroid Belt, near-Earth object 3103 Eger, or even fragments of another planet like Mercury.

Implications of the Discovery

This discovery has sparked enthusiasm in the scientific community due to the rarity of aubrites. The ongoing analysis could potentially unveil the origins of these elusive celestial fragments, shedding light on their connection to the inner asteroid belt, near-Earth objects, or even the surface of Mercury. The next step involves the official classification by the Meteoritical Society, which will further enhance our understanding of these extraterrestrial materials.