PSLab Unveils New Architectural Lighting Design Studio in Berlin

In the bustling district of Charlottenburg, Berlin, PSLab, a pioneer in architectural lighting design, has unveiled a novel studio that beautifully marries the old with the new. Housed in a heritage building dated back to 1907, the studio offers a unique, hands-on experience of PSLab’s innovative lighting fixtures in a setting reminiscent of a home. The opening marks yet another milestone in the company’s illustrious journey, following successful establishment of studios in cities like Antwerp and London.

Designing Light for Life

The founder of PSLab, Dimitri Saddi, emphasizes the need for a physical space where customers can interact with their products. In contrast to the impersonal nature of digital purchasing platforms, the new studio aims to create an immersive atmosphere that allows visitors to truly experience the lighting effects. PSLab believes that the design of light is not only about the fixture itself, but also about how it brings life to the space.

Architectural Harmony

In a collaborative endeavor with B-bis architecten, the studio has been conceived to offer a stark modern contrast to the classical architecture of the area, while still integrating common architectural elements. The entrance is marked by a sliding door made of zinc and glass, leading to a double-height space adorned with arched openings that guide the visitors to a garden room. The materials library, located in the workshop area, encourages hands-on exploration of different textures and elements.

Emphasis on Lighting

One of the standout features of the studio is its design focus on monochromatic textures and materials like lime wash, concrete, and zinc. The idea is to spotlight the lighting fixtures rather than the architectural details of the building. The basement, transformed into a casual meeting space, is equipped with a projector for digital presentations, further enhancing the interactive experience for clients. By choosing materials and finishes that draw attention to how the space is lit, PSLab has transformed the studio into a sanctuary for light, a testament to their philosophy of ‘designing light for life’.