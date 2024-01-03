Prospectus Regulation in Germany: Assessing Liability and Recent Developments

Germany’s regulatory framework, under Article 3(1) of the Prospectus Regulation, mandates that any public offering of securities must be preceded by the publication and approval of a prospectus. The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), tasked with examining the prospectus for legal minimum information, coherence, and comprehensibility, however, does not verify its accuracy or assess the issuer’s integrity or monitor the product.

Liability and Penalties

Offerors and issuers are held responsible for the accuracy and completeness of the prospectus, with violations leading to fines up to 5 million euros or 3% of the total revenues from the previous financial year. In cases where the economic advantage gained from the offense merits, fines can be doubled. BaFin advises investors to base their decisions solely on legally mandated information.

BaFin’s Role and Public Participation

Despite operating in the public interest and its staff bound by confidentiality, BaFin encourages the public to support its work by reporting specific information about offerors through a whistleblowers’ contact point. It also provides a database on its website for the public to verify approved prospectuses.

Recent Regulatory Actions

BaFin has recently issued warnings against several companies, including FIRE Group Limited, Qon Tigo LTD, ForIndexUKLtd, HandelEU, and Tan-gany GmbH, for operating without the necessary prospectus and suspected identity fraud. In a separate event, Germany’s top court declared a portion of the government’s climate funding unconstitutional, creating a 60 billion Euro gap in climate spending between 2024 and 2027. This development presents a significant political risk for companies relying on German production and climate progress.