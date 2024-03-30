Preserving Aramaic: Germany's Syriac Orthodox Christians Bolster Language of Jesus

Germany's Syriac Orthodox Mor Petrus & Paulus congregation is spearheading efforts to keep Aramaic, the language believed to have been spoken by Jesus Christ, alive among the country's Christian community. With approximately 120,000 speakers in Germany, the church's initiatives include religious education, Aramaic language classes, and the creation of the first Syriac Orthodox religious textbook tailored to schoolchildren. As a central figure in these efforts, Linda Güven, Germany's first state-approved Syriac Orthodox religious instructor, aims to provide a religious home for children and reinforce their cultural identity through the teaching of Aramaic.