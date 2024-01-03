en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Post-Pandemic Shift in Germany: From Cash to Digital Transactions

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Post-Pandemic Shift in Germany: From Cash to Digital Transactions

Germany, a nation with a traditionally cash-heavy economy, has recently experienced a significant shift in its payment habits. Following the global pandemic, there’s been a drastic drop in cash transactions at point-of-sale (POS) counters. Data reveals a decline from 55% in 2017 to 39% in 2022. This change is largely attributed to a preference for touchless payment methods, viewed as safer and less likely to contribute to viral spread.

The Shift to Debit Cards

Concurrently, the use of debit cards for POS transactions has witnessed a remarkable increase from 25% to 39% within the same timeframe, thereby matching the prevalence of cash payments. This rise is indicative of the growing preference for digital transactions over traditional cash-based methods.

Digital Wallets and Prepaid Cards Gain Traction

Additionally, the use of digital wallets has seen an uptick, rising from a modest 5% to 9%. Furthermore, the utilization of prepaid cards has also shown a slight growth, moving up from 2% to 3%. These figures corroborate the gradual transition from cash to digital payment methods.

Cash Remains Popular Despite Digital Shift

Despite the evident trend towards digital and card payments, which aligns with the broader European pattern, cash remains a favored payment method in Germany and Austria. This data not only reflects the overarching European trend of increased digital and card payments but also underscores regional preferences for cash in certain countries.

0
Business Europe Germany
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Q4 Inc Announces Acquisition by Sumeru Equity Partners at a 36% Premium

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Shift Robotics Unveils Advanced Robotic Shoes, Moonwalkers X, at CES 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

AS Infortar Discloses Stabilisation Measures Post-IPO

By BNN Correspondents

Research Frontiers and Gauzy Ltd. Present SPD-SmartGlass at CES 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Barclays Adjusts Stance on Yum! Brands and Wendy's Amid Restaurant Sec ...
@Business · 1 min
Barclays Adjusts Stance on Yum! Brands and Wendy's Amid Restaurant Sec ...
heart comment 0
Barclays Adjusts Outlook on Yum! Brands and Wendy’s, Highlights Unit Expansion as Growth Driver

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Barclays Adjusts Outlook on Yum! Brands and Wendy's, Highlights Unit Expansion as Growth Driver
Pitney Bowes and PackageHub Launch Returns Drop-off Network

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pitney Bowes and PackageHub Launch Returns Drop-off Network
Kentucky Implements New Fees for Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Owners

By BNN Correspondents

Kentucky Implements New Fees for Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Owners
Fiduciary Trust International Welcomes Matt McKean to its Wealth Management Team

By Israel Ojoko

Fiduciary Trust International Welcomes Matt McKean to its Wealth Management Team
Latest Headlines
World News
Carol Vorderman Defends Her Political Commentary Against Shaun Bailey's Sexist Remarks
40 seconds
Carol Vorderman Defends Her Political Commentary Against Shaun Bailey's Sexist Remarks
2024 Appropriation Bill: A Beacon of Hope Against Hunger in Nigeria
1 min
2024 Appropriation Bill: A Beacon of Hope Against Hunger in Nigeria
AI Revolution in Medical Imaging: Case Western Team Receives $1.125M Grant
2 mins
AI Revolution in Medical Imaging: Case Western Team Receives $1.125M Grant
FA Cup Third Round Kicks Off: High Stakes and Potential Surprises
2 mins
FA Cup Third Round Kicks Off: High Stakes and Potential Surprises
DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance
2 mins
DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance
FloraStilbene: New Hope in Cancer Immunotherapy
2 mins
FloraStilbene: New Hope in Cancer Immunotherapy
Wave Life Sciences CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Wave Life Sciences CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
3 mins
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
3 mins
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
25 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
39 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app