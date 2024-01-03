Post-Pandemic Shift in Germany: From Cash to Digital Transactions

Germany, a nation with a traditionally cash-heavy economy, has recently experienced a significant shift in its payment habits. Following the global pandemic, there’s been a drastic drop in cash transactions at point-of-sale (POS) counters. Data reveals a decline from 55% in 2017 to 39% in 2022. This change is largely attributed to a preference for touchless payment methods, viewed as safer and less likely to contribute to viral spread.

The Shift to Debit Cards

Concurrently, the use of debit cards for POS transactions has witnessed a remarkable increase from 25% to 39% within the same timeframe, thereby matching the prevalence of cash payments. This rise is indicative of the growing preference for digital transactions over traditional cash-based methods.

Digital Wallets and Prepaid Cards Gain Traction

Additionally, the use of digital wallets has seen an uptick, rising from a modest 5% to 9%. Furthermore, the utilization of prepaid cards has also shown a slight growth, moving up from 2% to 3%. These figures corroborate the gradual transition from cash to digital payment methods.

Cash Remains Popular Despite Digital Shift

Despite the evident trend towards digital and card payments, which aligns with the broader European pattern, cash remains a favored payment method in Germany and Austria. This data not only reflects the overarching European trend of increased digital and card payments but also underscores regional preferences for cash in certain countries.