en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Porsche’s Special Edition Models: Unveiling the 911 Dakar, 911 S T, and 911 Sport Classic

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:43 am EST
Porsche’s Special Edition Models: Unveiling the 911 Dakar, 911 S T, and 911 Sport Classic

In the world of automotives, the allure of special editions is a strategy often employed by manufacturers. One such manufacturer, Porsche, has a rich lineage of these sought-after models. Despite cynics dismissing them as mere cash grabs, these cars bear a unique charm that often justifies their high price tags. This article shines a spotlight on the Porsche 911 Dakar, the 911 S T, and the 911 Sport Classic, three of Porsche’s special editions that have stirred up excitement among enthusiasts.

(Read Also: Illegal Off-Roading in Death Valley National Park: Drivers Face Citations and Restitution)

The Porsche 911 Dakar

The Porsche 911 Dakar, a tribute to the 911 Carrera 3.2 4×4 Paris Dakar that clinched a victory at the event in 1984, is an instant classic. The Dakar variant boasts a 3.0L turbocharged 6-cylinder engine that churns out 473 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, all while riding on all-terrain tires. Its heightened stature, aided by specially adapted suspension and components borrowed from the 911 GT3, is an arresting sight. With a starting price of 247,200 CAD, the 911 Dakar is a testament to Porsche’s rich racing history.

The Euphoric 911 S T

The new 911 S T, characterized as both intoxicating and usable, is another star in Porsche’s constellation of special editions. Its blend of high performance and daily usability makes it a car that enthusiasts can enjoy without compromise.

(Read Also: 1962 Ferrari 330 LM/250 GTO Breaks Records at 2023 Auctions)

The Unique 911 Sport Classic

The first iteration of the 911 Sport Classic during the 997 era received a mixed reception due to its high asking price and minimal mechanical updates. However, the new iteration of the Sport Classic is a different beast altogether. It features a non-S 911 Turbo body, lacks front driveshafts, and includes a manual gearbox, elements that contribute to a distinctive driving experience. Despite a limited production of 1,250 units, the Sport Classic stands out for its balance and ride quality, making it a favorite among Porsche’s high-end models.

As we look forward, Porsche has plans to introduce hybrid technology to the 992 generation models, with the 911 Turbo S expected to be one of the variants to receive electrified powertrains. The hybrid will use a 400-volt electrical system and integrate the electric motor with the transmission. This marks a significant step in Porsche’s evolution, aligning with the growing focus on sustainability in the automotive world.

The love for cars is not just about their speed or their sleek design, but the emotions and sensations they evoke. This is particularly true for these special editions, which carry a unique charm that extends beyond their specifications. They are more than just machines; they are pieces of art, each with a story to tell, a tradition that Porsche upholds and Autocar appreciates.

Read More

0
Automotive Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revving Up the Streets: The New Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine

By BNN Correspondents

Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certification

By BNN Correspondents

2024: Australia Braces for a Wave of Electric Vehicles

By Geeta Pillai

Manganese: The Unsung Hero in the EV Battery Revolution

By Israel Ojoko

Futuristic Technologies of 2023: A Year of Remarkable Innovations ...
@Agriculture · 1 hour
Futuristic Technologies of 2023: A Year of Remarkable Innovations ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Auto Industry Shifts in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Navigating the Financial Landscape and Auto Industry Shifts in 2024
9News: Professional Services for New Year’s Eve & A Unique Car for Enthusiasts

By María Alejandra Trujillo

9News: Professional Services for New Year's Eve & A Unique Car for Enthusiasts
Daylight Vehicle Theft Shocks Lake Country Car Dealership

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Daylight Vehicle Theft Shocks Lake Country Car Dealership
Street-Legal Race Car: A Unique Offering in the Automobile Market

By Salman Khan

Street-Legal Race Car: A Unique Offering in the Automobile Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality
1 min
Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions
5 mins
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions
Brazil Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid International Tensions
6 mins
Brazil Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid International Tensions
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
8 mins
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
8 mins
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
Zambia's National Assembly Holds Ground: Expelled PF MPs to Retain Seats
12 mins
Zambia's National Assembly Holds Ground: Expelled PF MPs to Retain Seats
Hanoi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Silent, Invisible Enemy
13 mins
Hanoi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Silent, Invisible Enemy
Blade Nzimande Urges ANC Unity, Criticizes Zuma's Decision, and Reveals Future Plans
17 mins
Blade Nzimande Urges ANC Unity, Criticizes Zuma's Decision, and Reveals Future Plans
Winter Wellness: Health-Promoting Warm Beverages for the Cold Season
17 mins
Winter Wellness: Health-Promoting Warm Beverages for the Cold Season
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
33 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
4 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app