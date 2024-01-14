en English
Automotive

Porsche’s Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, a name synonymous with high-performance sports cars, reported a stable sales performance for 2023, despite a decline in Germany’s new passenger car registrations by 23%. The company’s financial and corporate performance, disseminated through EQS News, part of the EQS Group AG services, illuminates Porsche’s resilience in a volatile automotive market. Two model lines, the 911 and the Taycan, emerged as significant contributors to the company’s robust growth.

Key Drivers of Porsche’s Growth

Although the electric vehicle (EV) segment contracted following the cessation of incentives for all-electric cars, Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) announced record retail deliveries in 2023. The company delivered 75,415 vehicles in the United States, marking a 7.6% increase over the previous year. The iconic 911 sports car and the Macan SUV led this growth, both setting new records. 911 sales reached a high of 11,000 units, a feat not accomplished since 2007, marking a 14.6% increase. Similarly, the compact luxury SUV, the Macan, recorded 26,947 deliveries, an uptick of 13.8% over the last year.

Taycan: Porsche’s Electric Future

The electric Taycan, a representation of Porsche’s investment in electric mobility, also witnessed growth, with sales rising by 4.1% to reach 7,570 vehicles. This model accounted for 10% of Porsche’s total deliveries in 2023. With the Taycan, Porsche demonstrates its commitment to sustainable mobility, aligning itself with the global shift towards electric transportation.

Porsche’s Global Footprint

Additionally, Porsche experienced an overall increase in exports, with Europe emerging as a key region. The company’s sales performance in 2023 has been strong, underscoring its ability to thrive in a competitive market. As Porsche heads into 2024, its strong momentum from the 75th-anniversary celebrations is expected to inspire both loyal and prospective owners through much-anticipated vehicle launches.

Automotive Business Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

