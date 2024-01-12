en English
Automotive

Porsche AG Shares Plunge to Record Low Amid Sales Woes in China

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Porsche AG Shares Plunge to Record Low Amid Sales Woes in China

On a day marked by financial tremors, automaker Porsche AG witnessed its shares tumble to a record low on Friday. The startling dip is primarily attributed to the company’s underwhelming sales performance in the past year, with a significant downturn observed in the Chinese market. The Porsche stock, which plunged to its nadir since the market downturn of Fall 2022, saw a 2.0 percent decline by midday, trading at 75.82 euros, and even momentarily plummeted to 75.70 euros.

From Peak to Trough

This abrupt drop presents a stark contrast from the zenith of 120.80 euros achieved at the end of May 2023. If we draw a line from that peak to the current valley, it culminates in a precipitous 37 percent decrease. This underperformance did not occur in isolation—it sent ripples across the European car sector. While other German car manufacturers like VW and BMW felt the sting with moderate losses, Mercedes-Benz managed to steer clear of the storm, remaining stable. Renault, however, showed signs of weakness, while Stellantis managed to eke out modest gains.

China: The Crucial Market

Investors had been pinning their hopes on a potential uptick in the automotive sector, fueled by anticipated demand in China. However, Porsche’s struggles in the region served as a sobering reminder of the challenges lurking in the Chinese market. Despite reporting growth across nearly all other regions in 2023, China—a critical market for Porsche—proved to be a tough nut to crack.

Revised Forecasts

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel suggested that Porsche’s steadfast commitment to maintaining its pricing strategy could potentially impede efforts to offset the losses in China through gains in other areas. Consequently, Hummel revised his sales forecast for 2024 downward and slashed the price target for Porsche shares from 115 to 104 euros. While he foresees a drop in consensus estimates for Porsche, influenced by the sales slump in China and delays in rolling out new models, his investment rating for the company remains at ‘Buy.’

Automotive Business Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

