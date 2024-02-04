Pilots' Strike at Lufthansa Subsidiary Discover Disrupts Flights

In an escalating labor dispute, a pilot strike at Discover, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, led to a series of flight cancellations and delays on Sunday. The disruption affected routes from Frankfurt Airport to destinations including Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Mexico, and the USA. The pilots' union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), instigated the strike, advocating for a foundational collective agreement with the airline.

Strike Affects Flight Operations

The strike resulted in significant disruption to Discover's flight operations. The airline anticipated that during the strike, 90% of short to medium-haul flights and 30% of long-haul flights would operate out of Frankfurt. This marks the third strike action following previous warnings, highlighting the deep-seated contention between the employer and the union over negotiation proceedings and improved offers.

Discover Airlines: A Brief Overview

Previously known as Eurowings Discover until last September, Discover Airlines operates short, medium, and long-haul service to popular tourist destinations utilizing 24 aircraft. The Lufthansa Group, which manages a network of airlines, is currently in the throes of negotiating labor contracts with employees across several of its companies.

Continuing Labor Disputes

The ongoing labor dispute with Discover Airlines' pilots has seen multiple instances of industrial action. A five-hour strike shortly before Christmas and a 24-hour work stoppage last month preceded this recent 48-hour strike. The VC union considers these strikes a last resort in light of the lack of progress in the discussions. As negotiations continue between Lufthansa and multiple employee groups across different Group companies, passengers of Discover Airlines may face further disruptions.