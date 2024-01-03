Pfalzmarkt eG: Navigating Market Challenges and Prioritizing Sustainability

As one of Germany’s largest producer cooperatives, Pfalzmarkt eG is a tour de force in the agricultural landscape, boasting around 100 growers and an impressive production of approximately 200,000 tons of fruits and vegetables. Nestled in the fertile Palatinate region, this agricultural behemoth is strategically positioned to cater to the retail trade while focusing on sustainability and locality.

Advantages and Adaptations

Board members Hans-Jörg Friedrich and Reinhard Oerther shed light on the myriad advantages that the Palatinate region offers. The area’s capability to irrigate even during dry spells ensures a steady supply of ‘Harvest Fresh from the Palatinate’ goods. Friedrich expresses concern over competition from imported goods during local harvest seasons but acknowledges a decrease in competition from abroad due to weather-related supply shortages. Pfalzmarkt eG has maintained stable production areas with only a minor reduction of 200 hectares, which could see an increase with more support from the local irrigation association.

Expansion and Efficiency

Oerther underscores the cooperative’s expansion and optimization of partnerships with the retail trade. This includes the daily supply of goods to major wholesale markets across Germany. The cooperative has also streamlined its processes by merging its subsidiaries into Gemüsegarten RheinPfalz, while Pfalz Fresh and Pfalzmarkt Logistics and Services will continue as brands. This move is designed to enhance efficiency and facilitate sales.

Sustainability and Support

As the world grapples with environmental concerns, Pfalzmarkt eG has committed to sustainability as a core value. The cooperative is moving towards obtaining sustainability certifications and is preparing for a sustainability report by 2025. This emphasis on ‘honest investments’ over ‘greenwashing’ reflects their dedication to genuine environmental stewardship. Friedrich also addresses the potential of under-glass production but notes the current preference for open field farming among producers. Also, the cooperative faces challenges with increasing documentation requirements but strives to provide robust support to its producers with various software solutions and advice on certifications and management.

Pfalzmarkt eG’s operations extend beyond domestic boundaries, with insights into their export business expected to be featured in the next Primeur special edition for Fruit Logistica 2024. This insight into one of Germany’s largest producer cooperatives offers a fascinating glimpse into the future of sustainable, local vegetable production.