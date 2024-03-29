In a heartfelt meeting in Beijing, Peng Liyuan, the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with German students and teachers from the Chinese Choir of the Burg Gymnasium, a high school known for its cultural exchange initiatives. This encounter underscored the importance of music and cultural exchanges in fostering friendship between China and Germany. Peng commended the choir for their efforts in using songs to bridge cultural gaps and encouraged them to continue acting as ambassadors of friendship between the two nations.

Music as a Bridge for Friendship

Peng's engagement with the German choir at Beijing No.35 High School was more than a ceremonial visit; it was a testament to her belief in the power of cultural diplomacy. By acknowledging the choir's achievements, she highlighted how the universal language of music could transcend cultural and linguistic barriers. Peng's encouragement for the students to share their experiences in China with their peers and families back in Germany serves to weave a tighter fabric of understanding and mutual respect between the younger generations of both countries.

Enhancing Mutual Understanding

The Chinese Choir of the Burg Gymnasium has not only been performing but also learning the Chinese language through songs, an innovative approach that has endeared the Chinese culture to German students. This method of language learning through cultural immersion has proven effective, with the choir president acknowledging Peng's support in their endeavors. Peng's interaction with the students in Chinese and her encouragement for them to continue learning the language underscore the importance of direct cultural engagement in fostering deep, enduring international friendships.

A Legacy of Cultural Diplomacy

Peng Liyuan's meeting with the German choir is a reflection of her long-standing commitment to cultural diplomacy and education. Through such engagements, she not only promotes China's rich cultural heritage but also aims to build a foundation of trust and friendship with other nations. These exchanges are pivotal in today's globalized world, where understanding and cooperation across cultures are essential for peace and development. By encouraging the youth to take an active role in these exchanges, Peng is nurturing a future generation that values diversity and mutual respect.