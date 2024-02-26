Orchestral Tools Unveils Arkanum: A Sonic Alchemy with Alexander Hacke in Berlin

Imagine stepping into a world where the boundaries of music and sound blur, where the eerie and the otherworldly converge to create soundscapes that transport listeners to unknown realms. This is the reality Orchestral Tools has sculpted with the introduction of Arkanum, a groundbreaking update to their renowned Drones sample library and virtual instrument. Developed in collaboration with the experimental musician Alexander Hacke, this update marks a significant leap in atmospheric scoring and sound design, rooted in the heart of Berlin's vibrant music scene.
Revolutionizing Sound with Unique Acoustics
At the core of Arkanum's allure are its unique recording locations - the esteemed Teldex Scoring Stage and the enigmatic Silent Green, a former mausoleum. These spaces, rich in history and acoustic character, serve as the perfect backdrop for the creation of Arkanum's distinctive sounds. The library's new patches, meticulously developed by Hacke, span a spectrum from dark and eerie to purely otherworldly, offering composers and sound designers an unparalleled palette for their projects.
What sets Arkanum apart is not just its sounds, but the innovative techniques employed in their creation. Hacke's personal touch - from EBow playing to feedback manipulation and a unique pentagram amp setup - infuses the library with an authenticity and depth that is rare in the digital music realm. These sounds, heavily processed to achieve their unique sonic character, were recorded using instruments personally played by Hacke during the original sessions, blending tradition with experimentation.
A New Horizon for Sound Design
Arkanum builds upon the solid foundation set by its predecessor, Drones, by offering users the ability to blend lengthy samples into controllable layers for evolving soundscapes. This approach not only enhances the user experience but also opens up new possibilities for creating complex auditory textures. The update's seamless integration into the latest version of Orchestral Tools' SINE Player ensures that both Windows and macOS users can explore these soundscapes with ease, whether in various plug-in formats or as a standalone application.
This level of control and flexibility is further enriched by the ability to manipulate sounds through the mod wheel, allowing for smooth transitions between textures. Such features underscore Orchestral Tools' commitment to providing tools that are not only innovative but also deeply intuitive and responsive to the needs of modern composers and sound designers.
Accessibility and Future Prospects
In a move that underscores their dedication to their user base, Orchestral Tools has made Arkanum available for free to existing Drones users, with a promotional price for the entire collection set at €119 until March 6, after which it will revert to its standard price of €189. This gesture not only rewards loyalty but also ensures that a broader audience can access this unique sonic toolkit.
As the landscape of music and sound design continues to evolve, collaborations like that between Orchestral Tools and Alexander Hacke serve as a beacon of innovation and creativity. Arkanum is not just an update; it's a testament to the transformative power of sound, inviting users to explore the uncharted territories of their musical imagination.