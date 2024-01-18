OLB Optimizes Capital Structure with Successful Tier 2 Bond Issuance

A strategic leap in capital structure optimization has been announced by Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB), with the successful placement of its first Tier 2 bond. The bond, with a robust value of EUR 170 million and a 10.25NC5.25 structure, has marked a significant milestone in the bank’s financial maneuvering.

Overwhelming Investor Demand

The bond issuance was met with tremendous investor demand, oversubscribing by 1.6 times. This keen interest followed a two-day roadshow and engagement with core investors, reflecting a strong market confidence in OLB’s strategic direction. The bank, with a total asset portfolio of around EUR 25 billion, operates as a universal bank serving over 660,000 customers in Germany and neighboring European countries, under the OLB Bank and Bankhaus Neelmeyer brands.

OLB’s Strategic Expansion

The issuance of this Tier 2 bond is a continuation of OLB’s systematic expansion within the capital market. It builds upon previous offerings like Covered Bonds in 2021 and 2022, a Senior Preferred in 2023, and now the Tier 2 bond. This portfolio of offerings provides the bank with comprehensive access to various refinancing and capital instruments, thereby bolstering its financial stability and agility.

Investor Confidence and Future Prospects

The successful placement of the bond is a strong indicator of the investors’ confidence in OLB’s financial performance and future prospects, as noted by Rainer Polster, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer. The bond issuance, which carries a Ba1 rating with a positive outlook from Moody’s, was managed by a syndicate led by Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, and UBS Investment Bank as Joint Bookrunners, underlining its credibility and appeal to investors.